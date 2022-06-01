Plum and Checkr Team Up to Move Recruiting Beyond Backgrounds to Expand and Diversify Talent Pools

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum today announced a new partnership with Checkr, a leading HR technology company powering the future of work. Through this relationship, Plum and Checkr will help employers expand and diversify talent pools.



During one of the tightest labor markets in history, recruiters have had to rethink how they attract and engage candidates. Unified in their inability to find top talent, companies – big and small – have started to look for new ways to build talent pools.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Caitlin MacGregor, co-founder and CEO of Plum and Linda Shaffer, Executive Vice President, Chief People and Operations Officer at Checkr, will join Stephanie Wharton, Manager, DEI Recruiting Programs for Handshake and Julie Sowash, Executive Director, Disability Solutions for a webinar about looking beyond backgrounds when hiring. This panel of industry experts will discuss how to evaluate candidates for attributes and behavior over experience and education, as well as ways to reduce human bias in the screening and recruiting process. Attendees will also learn ways to use data to expand talent pools and take away actionable tips for making more objective talent decisions.

MacGregor shared, “With everything that’s changed in the job market over the last year, many organizations are struggling to compete for talent. Plum and Checker are both committed to helping recruiting teams unlock their candidates’ potential through reimagined practices. This partnership is a testament to that and reflects the critical topics we’ll cover in detail during our upcoming webinar.”

To register for the webinar and learn more, click here.

About Plum

Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. In one platform, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams. Visit www.plum.io for details.



