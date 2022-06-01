New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Consumer Electronics E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282518/?utm_source=GNW

21 billion in 2021 to $539.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The market is expected to grow to $825.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.



The consumer electronics market consists of sales of electronic goods that include video products such as television, navigation products, digital cameras and accessories, digital camcorders and accessories, e-Readers, DVD and Blu-ray players, audio products such as MP3 players and accessories, home theater audio systems and components, musical instruments and mobile electronics, and others.The market consists of revenues generated by the establishments by the sales of these video and audio electronics.



Ecommerce refers to businesses, companies, and individuals selling goods or services electronically.



The main products of consumer electronics are video products, audio products, and other products.Video products refer to an electronic device encased in a single housing, that is having an integral power supply, is connected to a mains power, and is designed solely for producing or recording, or both, audio and video signals, to or from digital or analog media.



The different business models are business to business (B2B), and business to consumer (B2C). The various pricing models involved are low-cost products, medium-cost products, and high-end products.



North America was the largest region in the consumer electronics market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the consumer electronics market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Consumers are shifting from offline to online shopping, and this factor is the key driving factor of the consumer electronics e-commerce market. Globally, nearly 53% of the global population (more than 4 billion people) is connected to the internet, and nearly all of them (92.6%) go online using their mobile devices. Internet connectivity has presented an opportunity for hassle-free shopping - anytime, anywhere. Internet accessibility, mobile technology, and digital innovations are changing consumers’ shopping experiences. With the building customers’ trust in buying high-value products including electronics on the Internet, the number of online shoppers is skyrocketing. Therefore, with the increased penetration of online shopping in consumers’ lives, the value of the electronics e-commerce market is expected to only rise but not slow down.



The lack of an integrated end-to-end logistics platform for the delivery of electronics purchased online is a key factor challenging the growth of this market.This is because supply is more important than demand, and in developing countries, there is a significant logistical barrier.



For instance, in India, there are 6000 cities and 600,000 villages that account for nearly 70% of the country’s population.Retail e-commerce can deliver to only an estimated 200 cities in India which means for a major proportion of the population these services are not available.



The logistics performance differs significantly in each country.The differences include local logistics infrastructure, delivery choices, mode of delivery, and warehousing.



These poise challenges for businesses keen to expand across borders. Additionally, catering services for same-day and next-day deliveries, along with managing change requests for time slots simultaneously, is another major ongoing logistical challenge for retailers. These factors are therefore hindering the growth of the consumer electronics e-commerce market.



Augmented reality (AR) technology enhances the online shopping experience.AR technology is a solution for online shoppers ’uncertainty’ about a product that they wish to purchase online.



AR solutions allow customers to visualize products in real-time, from the comfort of their homes.The 3D visualizations via AR provide an opportunity for customers to see how products could look in their space before they commit to purchasing.



They can try different options and choose the best product.It reduces the inconvenience due to the return/exchange of products and saves time and the cost of returns.



AR helps online retailers significantly reduce returns by providing a ‘try-before-you-buy’ digital experience. For example, Augment is an augmented reality tool that allows customers to view a product in real-time. Augment helps customers to rotate and see products so that they can be visualized in a natural setting. Also, customers can change the product colors and finishes.



Amazon.com Inc. signed pacts with the Future Group to sell products from India’s second-largest brick-and-mortar retailer on its online marketplace. Amazon will become the authorized online sales channel for Future Retail Ltd.’s stores, which sell everything from groceries to cosmetics and apparel, according to an exchange filing Monday. The e-commerce giant will also have a tie-up with Future Consumer Ltd. that makes consumer goods like packaged snacks and household cleaners.



The countries covered in the consumer electronics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282518/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________