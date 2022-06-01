The Worldwide Toilet Paper Industry is Expected to Reach $75.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toilet Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (1 Ply, 2 Ply, and Others), by Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global toilet paper market size is anticipated to reach USD 75.6 billion by 2030. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Toilet paper has become increasingly popular among consumers in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Rising awareness about health and hygiene is driving the demand for personal care products such as toilet paper. Customers in European as well as North American countries are spending more on hygiene and safety products.



The ongoing pandemic increased the demand for toilet paper in households leading to disruption in the supply chain. The average amount of toilet paper used per capita by Americans is roughly 140 rolls i.e. that's 28 pounds in a year.

The U.S. is the biggest buyer of toilet paper in the world. COVID-19 caused demand for toilet paper in e-commerce to shift drastically from away-from-home to at-home due to the lockdown and restrictions imposed by almost every country.



Toilet Paper Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the market is segmented into 1 ply, 2 ply, and others. Due to its low cost and easy availability, the 1 ply toilet roll held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021.

The market is segmented into B2B and B2C, with B2C being separated into two categories such as online and offline. In 2021, the B2C segment accounted for the largest revenue share. Meanwhile, offline distribution channels dominated the market under the B2C segment in 2021.

North America dominated the market for toilet paper with the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the largest consumption of toilet paper, and the presence of major industry players in the region .

