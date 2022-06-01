Softgel Capsules Market worth USD 13 Billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The softgel capsules market value is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2030 , according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising investment in research and development activities for novel technology will propel the market progression.

Rising investments in R&D activities by key industry players for the discovery, development and manufacturing of novel products in recent years will foster the industry trends. Moreover, the growing number of numerous chronic disease cases has played a vital part in enhancing the market demand from the pharmaceutical sector. An increase in diverse usage of softgel capsules in the pharmaceutical sector to treat inflammatory, cardiovascular and several other diseases will drive the market landscape.

Ongoing numerous clinical trials regarding softgel encapsulation for the novel as well as existing drugs will enhance the industry outlook. Several industry players focusing on the development of a wider variety of softgel capsules to meet high demand will spur the market statistics. Additionally, increasing usage of vitamin supplements in past years has boosted the industry revenue growth.

Some major findings of the softgel capsules market report include:

Continuous ongoing clinical trials and several product launches will further accelerate the market expansion.

Rapid surge in demand for plant-based capsules is expected to boost the overall industry forecasts.

Rising pool of health-conscious individuals leads to high adoption of dietary supplements will augment the business statistics.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market was positive due to the rise in demand for vitamin capsules.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/softgel-capsules-market



Gelatin based segment valued at over USD 7.5 billion in 2021. Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide will fuel the segment revenue. Furthermore, numerous developments and innovations in manufacturing technology will foster the busniess landscape. Growing demand for soft gelatin capsules in the nutraceutical sector to cater to different formulations with a reduced health risk will impel the market statistics.

Softgel capsules market from pharmaceutical companies segment is predicted to exhibit 4.7% CAGR during the projected timeframe due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and infectious diseases. In addition, patient inclination toward preventive medicines due to health concerns will stimulate the industry outlook. Further, the strong presence of market players and contract manufacturing units in pharmaceutical sectors will spur the business potential.

Asia Pacific softgel capsules market held more than 5.7% revenue share in 2021 and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2030. High geriatric population in the region that is highly susceptible to several chronic diseases will drive regional market demand. Rising accessibility and availability of products in remote areas, growing healthcare spending as well as integration of advanced technologies in manufacturing will further contribute to the regional market expansion. Moreover, the strong presence of well-established industry players in the region with a wide range of product offerings will propel the industry share.

Some of the prominent business players operating in the softgel capsules market include Eurocaps Ltd., Catalent Inc., Capsugel (Lonza), Aenova Group GmbH, Sirio Pharma Co., Procaps Group, Captek Softgel International Inc., Patheon, Fuji capsules Co., Ltd., Curtis Health Caps, Delpharm Evreux, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd. and Estrellus. These industry players are implementing numerous growth strategies to gain a competitive edge over others.

