Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market Report 2022-2030: Growing R&D in Biologics and Biosimilars / Advancements in Supply Chain Technology / Increase in Comparator Sourcing

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III), by Product & Services, by End Use, by Therapeutic Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trial supplies market size is expected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4%

This growth can be attributed to the increasing volume of clinical trial studies coupled with the growing complexity of conducting these trials.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for local manufacturers. To enhance their foothold in the market, key companies are adopting various plans and policies to gain a higher market share. The clinical trial and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to witness steady growth, which, in turn, will increase the demand for clinical trial supplies, thereby driving the market growth.



Canada and the U.S. are home to the majority of clinical trials. No language barrier is one of the ma

jor factors for the preference of this region for the majority of clinical trials, as the English language is widely spoken in this region. Major CROs and biopharmaceutical companies have their hub in this region, and with advancements in technology, the demand for efficient supplies is increasing and the region is expected to dominate the clinical trial supplies market over the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has presented one major challenge, that is, the supply chain vertical of every company is facing limited movement across borders, with national export bans. Thus, companies are adopting various strategies to supply their products to the required destination. The shift toward Direct-to-Patient (DTP) deliveries may overcome the crisis to some extent.

The FDA & EMA and regulatory bodies of China, Singapore, & Korea are focusing on DTP deliveries, as an alternative distribution method for investigational product supplies. DTP deliveries have ensured patient adherence and increased participation in clinical trials. For instance, in April 2020, Marken witnessed an increase in onboarded DTP trials in comparison with previous weeks.



Clinical Trial Supplies Market Report Highlights

Based on the clinical phase, the market was dominated by the phase III segment in 2021 with a revenue share of over 52.0%, owing to the presence of a large number of molecules being under phase III clinical trials.

Based on services, the storage and distribution segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The rise in global biologics pipeline and temperature-sensitive drugs are expected to increase the complexities related to logistics of clinical trial supplies.

The Biologics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR owing to increasing research in the field of genetics and biotechnology, such as the development of nanoparticle-based drug delivery systems.

In terms of therapeutic use or clinical indication, the oncology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 38.0%in 2021. According to the United Press International, hospitals in the U.S. are disposing of millions of cancer drug vials due to improper dosage, which is indicative of the need for appropriate supply management.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Clinical Trial Supplies Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Expansion of Clinical Trial Sites

3.1.1.2 Growing R&D in Biologics and Biosimilars

3.1.1.3 Advancements in Supply Chain Technology

3.1.1.4 Increase in Comparator Sourcing

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Presence of Stringent Regulatory Policies

3.1.2.2 High Possibility of Counterfeiting Drugs

3.1.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.1.4 SWOT Analysis by PESTEL

3.1.5 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.1.6 Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Impact of COVID-19

3.1.6.1 Supply Chain

3.1.6.2 Changing Market Trends



Chapter 4. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Segment Analysis, by Phase, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.2 Phase Market Share Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Clinical trial supplies Market by Phase

4.4.1 Phase I

4.4.2 Phase II

4.4.3 Phase III



Chapter 5. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Segment Analysis, by Product and Service, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions and Scope

5.2 Product and Service Market Share Analysis

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Product & Service

5.4.1 Manufacturing

5.4.2 Storage & Distribution

5.4.2.2 Cold Chain Distribution

5.4.2.3 Non-Cold Chain Distribution

5.4.3 Supply Chain Management



Chapter 6. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions and Scope

6.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Clinical Trial Supplies Market by End Use

6.4.1 Pharmaceutical

6.4.2 Biologics

6.4.3 Medical Devices



Chapter 7. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Segment Analysis, by Therapeutic Use, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions and Scope

7.2 Therapeutic Use Market Share Analysis

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Therapeutic Use

7.4.1 Oncology

7.4.2 Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

7.4.3 Cardiovascular

7.4.4 Infectious diseases

7.4.5 Metabolic disorders



Chapter 8. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

8.1 Regional Market Dashboard

8.2 Definitions and Scope

8.3 Regional Market Share Analysis



Chapter 9. Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Competitive Analysis

Almac Group

Biocair

Catalent, Inc.

KLIFO

Movianto (Walden Group)

PCI Pharma Services

Sharp

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Marken

Parexel International Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiax13

Attachment