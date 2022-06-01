Forbes Names FTI Consulting #1 Professional Services Firm for New Graduates

WASHINGTON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) was named the leading professional services firm on Forbes magazine’s 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates.



Among the 300 employers recognized on the list, FTI Consulting was ranked first among professional services firms and #32 overall among companies in the United States.

Commenting on the recognition, Holly Paul, Chief Human Resources Officer at FTI Consulting, said, “At FTI Consulting, we encourage young professionals to become the next generation of leaders by honing their skills and developing their expertise in an environment that provides the support and resources necessary to thrive in their careers. Being named the number one professional services firm for new graduates reflects our commitment to attracting, developing and retaining high-performing talent so they can help clients address complex challenges and reach their full potential.”

The recognition follows FTI Consulting being named to Forbes magazine’s 2022 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, recognized as the top Professional Services firm, as well as to Forbes’ America’s Best Management Consulting Firms list for the seventh consecutive year in 2022. The firm was also named to Consulting magazine’s Best Firms to Work For list for the fourth consecutive year in 2021.

To compile its list of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey approximately 20,000 young adults in the United States with less than 10 years of professional experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey rated the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends and assessed their employer based on the following: atmosphere and development, diversity, image, salary and wage, working conditions, and workplace. They also rated their perception of other employers in their respective industries.

