Annexon Biosciences to Present Data Highlighting Novel Approach to Treating Complement-Driven Diseases at Upcoming Medical Meetings

BRISBANE, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that the company will present data from across its complement-targeted pipeline at several upcoming medical meetings.



“Our platform approach at Annexon is based on our founding thesis that by inhibiting C1q and the entire classical complement cascade, we could develop medicines that potentially provide more complete protection against the negative upstream and downstream impacts of the classical pathway,” said Ted Yednock, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief innovation officer of Annexon. “We are excited to be showcasing data from several of our pipeline programs at upcoming medical meetings this summer. These data, which we’ll present alongside our academic partners and collaborators, highlight the broad potential of our differentiated approach to treating complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye.”

Presentation details are as follows:

Conference: European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress 2022

Presentation Title: High plasma C4d/C4 identifies lupus nephritis patients with disease mediated by activation of the classical complement pathway

Session Date & Time: June 3, 2022, 10:45 – 10:55 a.m. CEST

Conference: The Macula Society 45th Annual Meeting

Poster Title: Inhibition of C1q protects photoreceptor synapses in a light damage model and is a potential treatment for geographic atrophy

Session Date & Time: June 9, 2022, 11:34 – 11:38 a.m. CEST

Conference: European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress

Poster Title: A Phase 2, open-label study to assess safety, tolerability, and clinical effect of ANX005 in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and evidence of complement activation (Study Overview & Design)

Session Date & Time: June 10, 2022, 9:00 – 9:10 a.m. CEST

Conference: American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting

Poster Title: Inhibition of C1q protects photoreceptor synapses in a light damage model and is a potential treatment for geographic atrophy

Session Date & Time: July 15, 2022, 9:00 – 9:06 a.m. ET

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement cascade is a seminal pathway within the immune system that anchors and drives a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late- stage clinical trials, with clinical data anticipated throughout 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “on track,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: broad potential of the company’s differentiated approach to treating complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye timing of clinical data; and advancement of the company’s innovative portfolio. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the company’s history of net operating losses; the company’s ability to obtain necessary capital to fund its clinical programs; the early stages of clinical development of the company’s product candidates; the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on the company’s clinical programs and business operations; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the company’s product candidates; the company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and the company’s ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for its product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Strategic Communications

chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

949-903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com