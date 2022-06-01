Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Patrick Gallagher, MBA, MPH, as Chief Business Officer

BOSTON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Patrick Gallagher, MBA, MPH, as chief business officer.



“Patrick is an accomplished biotech executive who brings significant strategic and transactional expertise to Sensei. He has worked across the biotechnology, Big Pharma, venture and banking sectors and has a track record of tailoring partnerships and transactions to build value,” said John Celebi, president and chief executive officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics. “We’re thrilled to add him to our leadership team at a pivotal moment as we work to optimize both of our platforms and advance key programs towards important milestones.”

Mr. Gallagher has nearly 20 years’ experience in pharmaceuticals and biotech, having played a material role in transactions and value creation for public and private companies, including numerous Flagship Pioneering portfolio companies, Nuvation Bio, Walking Fish Therapeutics, Radius Health, AbbVie and multiple investment banking clients. Mr. Gallagher joins Sensei from Binney Street Partners, where he served as managing director supporting repeat entrepreneurs and venture funds to build, partner and transact biotech companies. Prior to this, he held multiple roles of increasing responsibility across investment banking, buy-side transactions, sell-side transactions, venture creation, and has both strategy and operational experience contributing to value creation from novel science. Mr. Gallagher earned a B.A. in psychology from Ohio Wesleyan University, and both an MBA and MPH from Boston University.

“Sensei is built on a commitment to truly innovative science combined with a focus on smart and nimble execution that is so critical in today’s challenging environment,” said Mr. Gallagher. “I’m excited to join the team and look forward to applying my experience in corporate development to help Sensei advance our shared mission to work with the immune system to combat cancer.”

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company that focuses on overturning the body’s tolerance of cancer cells and directing its defenses against them. Sensei has developed two unique approaches to develop highly selective therapeutics – its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, which disables checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals in the tumor microenvironment to unleash existing T cells against tumors, and the ImmunoPhage™ platform, which trains new T cells to recognize and kill malignant cells. Using its TMAb platform, the company is developing SNS-101, a fully human antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively only within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also using its platforms to develop preclinical programs targeting multiple solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

