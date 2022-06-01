English Finnish

12:30 London, 14:30 Helsinki, 1 June 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

RESOLUTIONS OF AFARAK GROUP PLC’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Afarak Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting was held at the Company’s headquarter in Helsinki on June 1, 2022 under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AGM adopted the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period 2021. The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid for 2021. The AGM also adopted the Remuneration Report for the Company’s governing bodies.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors would comprise of three (3) members: Dr Jelena Manojlovic (UK citizen), Mr Thorstein Abrahamsen (Norwegian citizen) and Mr Guy Konsbruck (Luxembourg citizen) were re-elected as Board members.

The AGM resolved that the Non-executive Board Members shall be paid EUR 3,500 per month and the Chairman of the board shall be paid an additional EUR 1,500 per month. Non-Executive Board Members who serve on the Board's Committees shall be paid additional EUR 1,500 per month for committee work. Those members of the Board of Directors that are executives of the Company are not entitled to receive any remuneration for Board membership. Board Members shall be compensated for travel and accommodation expenses as well as other costs directly related to Board and Committee work in accordance with the company's travel rules.

THE AUDITOR

The AGM resolved that the Company will pay the fee to the auditor against an invoice hat is inspected by the Company and that according to the recommendation by the Audit Committee, the Authorised Public Accountant Tietotili Audit Oy was re-elected as the Auditor of the Company. Tietotili Audit Oy has informed the Company that the individual with the principal responsibility at Tietotili Audit Oy, is Authorised Public Accountant Urpo Salo.

DIRECTED SHARE ISSUANCE WITHOUT PAYMENT TO THE COMPANY

The AGM decided according to chapter 9, section 20 of the Companies' Act to direct a share issuance without payment to the company itself. The share issuance consists of 15,000,000 new shares. The shares are of the same share series than the existing shares of the company and they have the same share rights as of their registration than the company´s existing shares. The shares which will be held by the company may be used among other things to raise additional finance and enabling corporate and business acquisitions or other arrangements and investments of business activity or for employee incentive and commitment schemes. The new shares will be registered into the Trade Register without undue delay after which the company will apply for the shares to be publicly traded on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

AUTHORIZATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE UPON SHARE ISSUE AND UPON ISSUING OTHER SPECIAL RIGHTS THAT ENTITLE TO SHARES

The AGM resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to issue shares and stock options and other special rights that entitle to shares in one or more tranches up to a maximum of 250,000,000 new shares or shares owned by the Company. This equates to approximately 99,19 % of the Company's currently registered shares. The authorization may be used among other things to raise additional finance and enabling corporate and business acquisitions or other arrangements and investments of business activity or for employee incentive and commitment schemes. By virtue of the authorization, the Board of Directors can decide both on share issues

against payment and on share issues without payment. The payment of the subscription price can also be made with consideration other than money. The authorization contains the right to decide on derogating from shareholders' pre-emptive right to share subscriptions provided that the conditions set in the Finnish Companies' Act are fulfilled. The authorization replaces all previous authorizations and is valid two (2) years from the decision of the Annual General Meeting.

THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors held a meeting in which Mr Thorstein Abrahamsen was unanimously re-elected as the Chairperson. The Board Committees and their composition are as follows:

Audit and Risk Management Committee

Thorstein Abrahamsen, chairperson

Jelena Manojlovic

Remuneration and Nomination Committee

Jelena Manojlovic, chairperson

Thorstein Abrahamsen

Health, Safety and Sustainable Development Committee

Thorstein Abrahamsen, chairperson

Jelena Manojlovic

Guy Konsbruck

OTHER INFORMATION

Afarak Group Plc has, on 1 June 2022, a total of 252,041,814 shares and votes and the Company holds in total 5,173,991 of its own shares in treasury.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the internet at the Company's website www.afarak.com at the latest on 15 June 2022.

IN HELSINKI, ON 1 JUNE 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Guy Konsbruck

CEO

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

