Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Expands with Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, States TMR Report

Albany NY, United States, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) project the global depth of anesthesia monitoring devices market to attract growth at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. The report by TMR focuses on providing global market study on the depth of anesthesia monitoring devices market.



Leading market players are studying ongoing trends of the depth of anesthesia monitoring devices market while deciding their business expansion strategies. Moreover, several enterprises are utilizing the strategies of collaboration and in-licensing agreements in order to launch innovative products. This aside, companies are using acquisition strategies in order to expand their business in newer regions and strengthen their production capabilities. Such efforts are expected to help in overall market growth in the forthcoming years.

The market demand for depth of anesthesia monitoring devices is prognosticated to be driven by many factors such as economic growth, improving spending power of people, and surge in the adoption of technology-driven solutions across the globe. According to the depth of anesthesia monitoring devices market revenue analysis, the market is likely to gain a valuation of US$ 382.4 Mn by 2031.

Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market: Key Findings

Osteoporosis is one of the severe health conditions found more commonly in older population as well as women populace. In this health issue, a patient can experience wear of the knees, hip, spinal bones, joints, and wrist. According to statistics, approximately 8.6 million fractures occur around the world each year due to osteoporosis. Furthermore, International Osteoporosis Foundation notes that around 75 million individuals in the U.S., Japan, and Europe are detected positive for osteoporosis. Hence, a surge in the cases of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis is resulting into sizable business opportunities, notes a depth of anesthesia monitoring devices market outlook by TMR.

Older population is at higher risk of chronic diseases including neurological, urological, cardiovascular, and gynecological disorders. Hence, increase in the number of older people globally is resulting into rise in the number of surgeries, which in turn, is fueling the demand for depth of anesthesia monitoring devices, according to analysts of a TMR report on the global depth of anesthesia monitoring devices market. Moreover, the market is being driven by rising number of road accidents around the world.

Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in number of reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries and knee & hip transplantation surgeries around the world is resulting into profitable prospects in the depth of anesthesia monitoring devices market

Rise in the global older population and surgeries that need anesthetic depth monitoring is likely to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the market during the forecast period

Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The depth of anesthesia monitoring devices market in North America gains sizable avenues for sales growth owing to rise in cases of major chronic diseases that need surgery for treatment

The market is projected to attract promising growth opportunities in Europe owing to many factors including surge in pollution levels that leads to increase in sinus infections and increase in older population in the region

Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Masimo

Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems, Inc.)

BrainU Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Technology

Bispectral Index

Entropy

Patient State Index (PSI)

Cortical Activity Index (CAI)

Others



Device Type

Bundled Devices

Modules

Standalone Devices



End-user

Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





