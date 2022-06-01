Reaction Dynamics accelerates development of hybrid rocket technology

English French

Reaction Dynamics launches $4.8M R&D project supported by NGen



HAMILTON, Ontario, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led community behind Canada’s most advanced manufacturing projects has announced its latest project with Reaction Dynamics (RDX), a Quebec-based rocket manufacturing company. RDX will acquire one of the world’s most advanced metal 3D printing technologies, thanks to a $4.8M R&D project supported by NGen. This acquisition also represents the first implantation of a Velo3D intelligent metal additive manufacturing solution in the country – already used by some of the world’s most advanced rocket companies to produce critical engine pieces. Reaction Dynamics will leverage Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology to manufacture environmentally friendly, safe, and affordable commercial rockets as soon as 2024.

Velo3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts. Its end-to-end solution, which combines Flow pre-print software, Assure quality assurance software, and the Sapphire 3D metal printer, has the unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. The result is complex part geometries for real-world applications, such as Reaction Dynamics' one-piece engine manufacturing. This printing technology greatly simplifies and accelerates the production of parts, while making them more reliable.

“We are grateful for NGen’s significant financial support, and proud to have access to one of the industry’s most advanced technologies for the manufacturing of critical aerospace parts,” said Bachar Elzein, founder, CEO and CTO of Reaction Dynamics. “Sapphire is providing us with a competitive edge, allowing us to boost our manufacturing speeds without any compromise on quality. This brings us closer to our goal, which is to launch environmentally safe, and affordable rockets to orbit, positioning Canada as a leading, eco-friendly launch destination.”

“By investing in the development of transformative solutions, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada is making sure innovative Canadian firms have the support they need to offer world-class, made-in-Canada solutions for new and growing markets, like commercial launch services,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “The Government of Canada is proud to support this collaborative project that will increase Canada’s domestic capacity to design and produce the next generation of rockets while ensuring our aerospace industry remains globally competitive.”

“NGen is pleased to support made-in-Canada solutions that promise a safer, greener and more cost-effective solution to commercial launch services,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “This project underscores the importance of strategic investment in new advanced manufacturing capabilities that can catapult Canadian companies to the forefront of their respective industries.”

“Reaction Dynamics’ goal of producing more efficient, green rocket engines fits well with the benefits that our end-to-end solution delivers, as it can help customers consolidate dozens of parts into single components, improving thrust-to-weight ratio,” said Dr. Zach Murphree, Velo3D Vice President of Business Development. “We look forward to working closely with Bachar and the RDX team as they continue their journey to orbit.”

The grant is awarded to Reaction Dynamics and its manufacturing partner Amrikart inc. through Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters. NGen is dedicated to building next generation manufacturing capabilities and continues to invest in collaborative, transformative manufacturing and technology projects that will leave a lasting legacy for Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

About Reaction Dynamics

Founded in 2017, Reaction Dynamics (RDX) is a rocket manufacturing company with a mission to enable routine access to space by launching one of the most eco-friendly, safe and affordable launch vehicle ever created. Reaction Dynamics has developed a revolutionary launch technology, leveraging a novel hybrid propulsion system that dramatically reduces the environmental impact of reaching space compared to current technologies. This technology has the potential to enable regular and affordable access to orbit. Aurora, Reaction Dynamics’ first demo suborbital launch vehicle, is currently undergoing qualification testing with a first flight scheduled for late 2022.

About NGen - Next Generation Manufacturing Canada

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 4,500 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. Velo3D has overcome the limitations of conventional additive manufacturing printers by creating an end-to-end solution so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

