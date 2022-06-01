The UK Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is Expected to Grow to USD 701.02 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.78%

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Sports Equipment and Apparel Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Sports Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is estimated to be USD 34.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 49.66 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.81%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the UK's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The UK's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented based on Product Type, Sports Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Application.

Product Type, the market is classified into Equipment, Apparel and shoes.

Sports Type, the market is classified into Bike, Outdoor, Tennis, Running, Fitness Equipment, Football Soccer, Winter Sports, Water Sports, and Others.

Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Online, Offline.

End-User, the market is classified into Men, Women, and Children.

Application, the market is classified into Academy, Training Centres, and Others

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses UK's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the UK's Sports Equipment and Apparel Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Sports and Fitness Awareness

Public and Private Initiatives Towards Sports Activities and Events

Use of Sports Protection Equipment in Lowering the Magnitude of Injury

Increasing Trend for Rental Sports Equipment and Apparel

Rapid Growth of the Online Retail Platform

Restraints

Increase in Proclivity of Kids in Indoor Leisure Activities

High Pricing of Equipment

Opportunities

Need for Continued Development of Trendy Apparel

Increase in The Average Life Span of a Smartphone

Technological Advancement in Sports Equipment

Challenges

Rise in Terrorism and Political Influence on Sports Events

