Medical Computer Carts Market to Generate $1.08 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Medical Computer Carts Market generated $478.86 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $1.08 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5%from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medication administration drive the global medical computer carts market. However, high cost of medical computer carts, limited financial resources, and a scarcity of experienced staff hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advanced technologies such as telemedicine are boosting demand and adoption of medical carts to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The overall influence of Covid-19 on the medical computer Carts market is favorable, as there is a big inflow of patient population around the world, and there is a huge demand to reduce infection spread.

One of the main channels of infection-spreading tools that must be addressed is handheld diagnostics. As a result, the use of medical computer carts for the safe delivery of medications, the storing of patient information, and other important needs to patients and healthcare professionals is projected to expand during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global medical computer carts market based on product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type the integrated medical computer carts segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the powered medical computer carts segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global medical computer carts market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the clinics segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players in the global medical computer carts market discussed in the research include Capsa Solutions LLC, Ergotron, Inc., Enovate Medical, Ali Group S.P.A., Advantech Co., Ltd., Bytec Group Limited, ITD GmbH, CompuCandy, LLC, Villard S.A., and Parity Medical.

