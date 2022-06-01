Global Non-invasive Ventilators Market, 2019-2021 & Forecasts to 2026: Featuring General Electric, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips & Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Amongst Others

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-invasive Ventilators: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the current and future market potential of non-invasive ventilators. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and opportunities and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players.

The report details the market share of non-invasive ventilators based on product type, age group, and end-user.

This report segments the global market by these geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region includes the U.S. and Canada; the European region includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.



Report Includes

38 data tables and 21 additional tables

An overview of the global market for non-invasive ventilators

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for non-invasive ventilators, based on type, age group, end user and region

Detailed information about outbreak, symptoms, and progression of COVID-19, including epidemiology and current status, and discussion on effect of COVID-19 on medical tourism and Medtech

Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies and developments of the industry

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, including GE, Hamilton Medical AG and Smiths Medical

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background

Introduction

Evolution of Medical Ventilators

Negative-Pressure Ventilators

Positive-Pressure Non-Invasive Ventilation

Positive-Pressure Invasive Ventilators

Typical Ventilator Settings

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Medical Device Regulations

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Regulations

The U.S.

Europe

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of Covid-19

Progression of Covid-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Global Confirmed Covid-19 Cases and Deaths

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on Medtech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials, and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Medical Ventilation

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Efforts to Overcome the Shortage of Ventilators

Guidance from Governments

Converting Non-Invasive Ventilation Devices for Invasive Use

Ventilating Multiple Patients on a Single Ventilator

Non-Oems Helping Manufacture Medical Ventilators

Various Companies Initiatives During Covid-19

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Ge Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by Product Type

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Negative-Pressure Ventilation (Npv)

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Non-Invasive Positive-Pressure Ventilation (Nippv)

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Age Group

Global Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by Age Group

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Neonatal Ventilators

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Global Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Homecare Settings

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Industry Trends

Competitive Analysis at Global Level

Pricing

Main Types of Ventilators

Global Company Share Analysis

Merger & Acquisition

Agreement, Collaboration, Launches, and Partnership

Chapter 11 Company Profile

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Getinge Ab

Hamilton Medical AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Resmed Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Smiths Medical







