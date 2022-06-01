Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Presentation date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Presentation time: 2:30 PM ET
Location: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Dates: June 13-16, 2022
1x1 meetings only
Location: Terranea Resort, Ranch Palos Verdes, CA
JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Fireside Chat date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Presentation time: 11:00 AM ET
Location: The Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Stifel’s 2022 Virtual Cell Therapy Summit
Dates: June 29-30, 2022
Live webcasts and archived replays of key presentations will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.vorbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
Contact:
Investors & Media
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com