Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Presentation date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Presentation time: 2:30 PM ET

Location: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Dates: June 13-16, 2022

1x1 meetings only

Location: Terranea Resort, Ranch Palos Verdes, CA

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Fireside Chat date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Presentation time: 11:00 AM ET

Location: The Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Stifel’s 2022 Virtual Cell Therapy Summit

Dates: June 29-30, 2022

Live webcasts and archived replays of key presentations will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.vorbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:



Investors & Media

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com