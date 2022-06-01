Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

ENCINITAS, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Ventyx, will provide a company overview during a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held June 8-10, 2022.



Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 4:00-4:25 PM ET

Members of the Ventyx management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of each event for 30 days.

