Interface Systems Announces Two $5000 Scholarships

St Louis, MO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced two scholarship programs to help provide financial support to college students pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)-oriented studies and careers.

The “Tech for Good” scholarship, which was launched in 2021, recognizes students who demonstrate a passion for using technology to solve real-world problems. This year, as part of Interface’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, the company is adding a new “Women in STEM” scholarship that is open to women with a strong academic record and who are pursuing higher education in science and technology.

Students selected for these scholarships will receive a one-time US $5000 grant to help them continue their education. To be eligible for these scholarships, students will need to be enrolled full-time in an accredited US university for the 2022-2023 academic year, studying any STEM-related course. This year, the deadline for submitting the application will be November 15th, 2022. Applications can be submitted online, and finalists will be expected to provide academic references.

“We are proud to support students from diverse backgrounds on their path to becoming scientists, innovators, and engineers,” said Brent Duncan, CEO of Interface. “We look forward to ideas that demonstrate how technology can be applied to change social, environmental, and economic outcomes for the better.”

Click here to submit the application for the scholarships. For any questions about this scholarship, email scholarship@interfacesys.com.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

