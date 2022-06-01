Aadi Bioscience to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced members of the Aadi senior management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York, NY June 8-10, 2022. Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President, Neil Desai, Ph.D. is scheduled to present live during a fireside chat at 10am ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Event Calendar” page within the Investors & News section of the Company’s website at www.aadibio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers. Aadi’s primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO™ for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022 Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication.

Based on data from Aadi’s Phase 2 registrational study, AMPECT, with FYARRO, and, following discussions with the FDA about other emerging data with FYARRO, Aadi has initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-directed trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi’s development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

