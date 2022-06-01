VVC Welcomes Leon Vijay Shivamber, Corporate Transformation Specialist, to Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") announces that Leon Shivamber has joined the Board of Directors.



"Mr. Shivamber complements our talented and distinguished Board of Directors, and we are proud to have him join us in our mission of building a strong and agile company – one that is positioned to capitalize on the demand for critical raw materials as we rapidly grow and evolve," said Terrence Martell, Chairman of the VVC Board. "Leon has long demonstrated a commitment to excellence through his various business roles and community volunteer efforts and brings added insights and new perspectives to the Board."

About Leon Shivamber

He is a transformation leader with more than three decades of successful transformations under his belt.

Leon learned about Strategy and Business Integrity during his years at McKinsey & Company, Change Management, and Rapid Transformation during his New York Consulting Partners years and High-Performance Acquisitions during his years at Arrow Electronics.

He spent five years leading the prize-winning Supply Chain and Operations transformation at then Harris Corporation (now L3 Harris Technologies.

For three years after that role, Leon extended and applied his transformation experience as a leader and general manager building an international joint venture in the Middle East.

Thereafter, Leon spent three years as CEO leading the vibrant UAE headquartered Atlas Group with strategic businesses in communications, defense, energy, food, healthcare, hospitality, public safety, and security. He also spent two additional years advising Atlas Group and other Middle-East-based corporations on their transformation efforts.

Since that time, Leon has returned to the United States and has been acting as a Senior Advisor to several corporate transformations.

Leon is a Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI), and a Trustee of the Board of Directors of Baruch College Fund.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is a Helium and natural gas producing company. VVC’s portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the region. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

