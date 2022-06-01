Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in June Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian, will participate in two fireside chats at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held in New York on June 8 -10, 2022 and the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York on June 15 - 16, 2022.



Jefferies Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, June 8 Time: 11:30 am ET Webcast link: Registration link





JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, June 15 Time: 3:30 pm ET Webcast link: Registration link

The live webcast and a replay of the fireside chats can also be accessed under “ Events ” in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian’s second product candidate, VRDN-002, is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology and is designed to support administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injection. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.