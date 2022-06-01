Aviridi Continues Investment in Life Sciences Corridor With Acquisition of Pottstown, Pa. Facility

PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviridi , a life sciences company and Qualified Opportunity Zone Business, has acquired a 26,000-square-foot industrial building in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to expand its presence in the Philadelphia region’s fast-growing life sciences market.



The facility is an Opportunity Zone property where a life sciences company would fit the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mold and contribute to the revitalization of the Pottstown West submarket. Aviridi will immediately invest in base building renovations which it intends to complete by early Fall.

“Pottstown is an exceptionally attractive location for life sciences manufacturing as research and development companies seek to commercialize their successes in the lab and require modern, cost-effective manufacturing capacity in order to grow,” said Jamie Anderson, co-founder of Aviridi. “We are exceptionally thankful to Peggy Lee-Clark, Executive Director for Pottstown Area Economic Development Inc. and Justin Keller, Borough Manager for Pottstown, for assisting us in this process and welcoming us to the borough.”

Pottstown has a deep industrial history that has made it a prime location for businesses in the global economy. The 5.5-square-mile borough is home to approximately 22,000 residents and is strategically located in southeastern Pennsylvania’s logistics corridor. The Pottstown West submarket is a strategic high priority redevelopment zone for the state of Pennsylvania and the Federal Opportunity Zone program.

Learn more about biofermentation manufacturing and how synthetic biology can help create a sustainable future. For more information on Aviridi’s Norristown project, click here .

About Aviridi

Aviridi is a life sciences platform and Qualified Opportunity Zone Business that enables more efficient, sustainable, and consistently high-quality ingredients for pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and consumer products. Through investments in life sciences R&D and manufacturing capacity, Aviridi aims to relieve the strain on global supply chains and meet consumer demand while creating a more sustainable world. Learn more at Aviridi.co .

