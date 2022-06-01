Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

| Source: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Florham Park, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference which runs from June 8-10, 2022.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the fireside chat, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). Vonoprazan-based regimens are approved in the U.S. as part of a co-packaged product in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults, marketed as VOQUEZNA™ TRIPLE PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin, clarithromycin) and VOQUEZNA™ DUAL PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin). Phathom has a New Drug Application under review by the FDA for vonoprazan in erosive esophagitis (EE) and is studying the use of vonoprazan for the treatment of non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com
ir@phathompharma.com

© 2022 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.

VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Tags

Biotech gastrointestinal disease GERD erosive esophagitis H. pylori phathom pharmaceuticals vonoprazan

Related Links