Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference which runs from June 8-10, 2022.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the fireside chat, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). Vonoprazan-based regimens are approved in the U.S. as part of a co-packaged product in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults, marketed as VOQUEZNA™ TRIPLE PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin, clarithromycin) and VOQUEZNA™ DUAL PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin). Phathom has a New Drug Application under review by the FDA for vonoprazan in erosive esophagitis (EE) and is studying the use of vonoprazan for the treatment of non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

