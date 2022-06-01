Volt Carbon Technologies Appoints New Director

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Calgary, AB, Canada, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt Carbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT & OTCQB:TORVF) is pleased to announce that it is appointing Mr. Robert Martin to its Board of Directors subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).



Mr Martin is a businessman with over 25 years’ experience across a broad range of sectors including mining, manufacturing, mining services and capital markets. Mr. Martin recently operated a highly successful mining services company, which became a leading provider of products and services to the mining industry with offices and operations located globally in key mining hubs. After 11 years of growth-on-growth revenue, profitability and expansion into multiple countries, Mr. Martin’s company was acquired by a prominent Perth business.

Mr. Martin now runs a family office in Western Australia with a focus on investing and supporting emerging private and public businesses and currently holds the following positions with companies listed on the Australia Stock Exchange (“ASX”): (i) Non-Executive Chairman of Equinox Resources Limited (ASX : EQN); (ii) Non-Executive Director of Parkd Limited (ASX: PKD); Non-Executive Director of Pathfinder Resources Limited (ASX : PF1)and (iii) Non-Executive Chairman of Critical Resources Limited (ASX : CRR) (“Critical Resources”). Critical Resources holds 8 million common shares (5.2% of the issued and outstanding shares) in the capital of Volt Carbon.

Dr. William (Bill) Pfaffenberger, the CEO and President of Volt Carbon comments: “We believe that Rob is a perfect fit and a great addition to our Board, bringing significant expertise in the mining industry and related technologies. Australia also represents a large potential market for our flake graphite air classification technology and we look forward to exploring commercial opportunities in this regard.”

About Volt Carbon

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.voltcarbontech.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

Information Contact:

Email: info@voltcarbontech.com

Tel: (250) 381-6181

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, “intends” ‘‘budget’’, ‘‘scheduled’’, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘intends’’, ‘‘anticipates’’ or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will be taken’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’. Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to management’s belief that Australia represents a potential market for our flake graphite air classification technology

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. The forward-looking statements in this news release assume, inter alia, that the conditions for completion of the dual listing on the ASX will be satisfied including receipt of all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals..

Although Volt Carbon believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. There are risks which could affect Volt Carbon’s ability to complete the dual listing on the ASX will be satisfied, including that required consents and approvals from the shareholders and regulatory authorities will not be obtained.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.