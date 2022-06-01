Fogo de Chão to Open Fifth New York Restaurant in Elmhurst

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, announced today it has plans to open a new location at 92-50 59th Ave in Elmhurst, Queens, adjacent to Queens Center. The new restaurant will be Fogo’s fifth location in New York, joined by locations in Midtown Manhattan, White Plains, Huntington Station and Garden City.



“Queens is one of the largest and culturally diverse boroughs in New York, and we’re thrilled to bring Fogo to a community so rich in its history and traditions,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “New Yorkers have been nothing but welcoming since we first opened our doors in Manhattan nearly 10 years ago, and we look forward to bringing the culinary art of churrasco to the heart of Queens and even more guests across greater New York.”

The Elmhurst restaurant will feature a sleek, modern exterior and a timeless interior that includes an open-air churrasco bar where guests can dine and watch gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame. Simply seasoned, fire-roasted meats are the core of the Full Churrasco dining experience, where guests can discover a variety of flavors ranging from premium filet mignon and bone-in cowboy ribeye; decadent beef ribs and lamb chops; and house specialties Picanha (prime cut of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin with strong marbling for robust flavor). A white Carrera Market Table will anchor the dining room and offer fresh and seasonal salads, exotic fruits, vegetables, superfoods, imported charcuterie and more.

The new restaurant will also feature unique design aesthetics, including wood-beamed ceilings, modern chandeliers and a Bar Fogo area where guests can linger and discover South American cocktails and signature bar bites like the fresh-ground Picanha Burger and Lobster & Shrimp Tacos. Towering wine cases displaying South America’s finest varietals and dry aged meat lockers for in-house aging will further enhance the guest experience at the Elmhurst restaurant. Two private dining rooms will be available for guests to reserve for special occasions, and all-day happy hour will be available in the bar and the dining room every day of the week.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8a39c4a-c489-43dc-8e93-09efca76e8e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4949ca6-86b0-48ee-8515-c37f672e75a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8e8a1be-e274-42d6-a129-103e5423a024

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a2178d3-82eb-42ee-aa52-41e2162d2c84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/865b4414-9c97-4d71-a16b-f1b53d2890c2