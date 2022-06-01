Maison Luxe Establishes Kicks On Demand Subsidiary to Leverage Strong Relationships In Estimated $6 Billion Global Sneaker Resale Market

FORT LEE, NJ, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce that the Company is currently in the final stages of acquiring Kicks On Demand, a reseller of luxury footwear and apparel.

Kicks On Demand was also founded by MASN CEO Anil Idnani in 2020 and has grown its inventory of luxury sneakers with a current market value nearing $100,000. The Company plans on growing this inventory as well as creating a full-scale e-commerce platform for a direct-to-consumer experience.

Anil Idnani, CEO of Maison Luxe, commented, “Maison Luxe was created as a retail experience for all luxury goods, while we specialize in procuring the very best of timepieces and fine jewelry, the Company is set up to offer a diversity of products. Kicks On Demand offers luxury sneakers, another high-demand product that we can add to the Maison Luxe family. We will apply the same model of sales and marketing that has been working well for our current revenue stream to the new venture and anticipate promising results.”

Management notes that, once the acquisition is complete, the Company plans on increasing inventory in order to satisfy a working online platform that will make product available immediately. The additional revenue stream and assets will be disclosed at the time of the Company’s next financial disclosure.

According to Cowen Equity Research, it is estimated that the sneaker market will be worth up to $30 billion by 2030 with a current estimated value of $6 billion.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

