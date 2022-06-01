SFLMaven Launches Jewelry Store In a Major Initiative into the Metaverse

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce the grand opening of their unique and dynamic metaverse store in Decentraland. While the current store offers sales directly linked to the SFLMaven highly successful jewelry eBay store, the metaverse store is being developed to become the premier place for finding metaverse jewelry. Here are some key points of its significance:

The new SFLMaven dynamic metaverse store is linked to the multi-million dollar revenue generated SFLMaven eBay store with thousands of loyal customers.

with thousands of loyal customers. SFLMaven eBay customers will be invited to shop and get “special perks” while visiting SFLMaven’s metaverse store.

The store is located in a robust blockchain platform, Decentraland , which is known for the best shopping experience via the NFT retail sales currently in the metaverse.

, which is known for the best shopping experience via the NFT retail sales currently in the metaverse. SFLMaven is expecting to invite Influencers and Celebrities to promote the store or special pop-up events.

Weddings in the Metaverse are booming and SFLMaven will take advantage of the growing trend by offering unique and one-of-a-kind engagement and wedding jewelry gifts.

SFLMaven is working on developing proprietary technology toward a unique hologram 3D signature of quality and authentication for its merchandise.

Live SFLMaven, Metaverse Auctions, may take place in the near future.

A tour of the store in its early opening can be seen here: ( Video )

According to a report from Nansen Analytic Group, metaverse linked NFTs led the market in the first quarter of 2022, with investments in avatar and avatar assets returning an average of 129.4% beating the tremendous market of gaming and art NFTs. The metaverse market sales projections are in the hundreds of millions.

Joseph Ladin , SFLMaven Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have shown our ability to be a market leader in the online jewelry business. Now, with our original metaverse store in Decentraland, we can use sales and marketing experience to grow a loyal customer base in the metaverse. We are working with a team of marketing and Web3 developers to innovate and stay ahead on the metaverse market to be a name recognized with Metaverse jewelry of the future. I can’t wait to unveil some of our exciting future plans."

