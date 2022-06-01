Sky Pegasus Studios launches as the first design and web development company for cryptocurrency projects

Miami, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Pegasus has announced its launch as the first design and web development company for cryptocurrency projects. With an amazing team of talented artists and developers, Sky Pegasus is sure to make a mark in the crypto industry. They are focusing on Branding, NFTS, and Web Development, however, they will also start to make Web3 applications for clients soon. This makes Sky Pegasus the only one-stop-shop studio in the market of crypto.





The world's first loyalty rewards program in crypto

In a move to bring better customer service, Sky Pegasus Studios has announced the launch of their world's first loyalty rewards program. This is the first of its kind in crypto and will be a great benefit to all clients. The new rewards system will give special perks and discounts upon each purchase.

CEO and founder of Sky Pegasus Studios, Leo S., had this to say about the announcement: "We are committed to providing our customers with excellent service and value. Our new loyalty rewards program is just one way we are demonstrating our commitment to them." He went on to say that he believes the new program will be a huge success and thanked all customers.

Book services like websites, NFTS, and more on the go!

Sky Pegasus Studios is launching its new mobile app in early June which will make it easier for customers to book services such as websites, NFTS, and more. The app will be available on both IOS and Android platforms and will include a variety of features that weren't available on the company's website.

Customers will be able to view examples of previous work, book appointments, and receive updates on their order status directly through the app. In addition, the app will also provide a customer support chat feature in case they have any questions or need help with booking. Sky Pegasus Studios is committed to providing excellent customer service, and this new mobile app is already ahead of the game.

Social Media Links:

Website: https://www.skypegasus.io/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/SkyPegasusIO



Telegram: https://t.me/SkyPegasusIO



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skypegasus.io/

