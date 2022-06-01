Healthy Extracts Major Brand Influencer Launches the World’s First Brain Activate Gel Packs on WhitneyJohns.com

LAS VEGAS, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, announced its top brand influencer, Whitney Johns, has launched Brain Activate - Gel™, a unique proprietary gel pack formulation available to order today from whitneyjohns.com.



The concentrated natural gel formulation provides the perfect “brain food” for sustained mental energy and attention without caffeine or added sugars. Clinical studies have shown the active ingredients increase brain activation by 46% for up to eight hours.

“Simply put, if you wanted to feed your brain anything, this would be it,” said Whitney Johns. “Whether you’re into finance, sports, or learning, or just looking forward to having a super productive day, this amazing gel can help you get in the zone and optimize your brain no matter your age or profession.”

As an accomplished entrepreneur, fitness expert, athlete, model, personal trainer and nutrition advocate, Whitney has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. She was recently listed among the Top 10 Incredibly Impactful Women to Look Out for in 2022 by the New York Weekly Times.

The new gel pack format makes Brain Activate, formerly only available in powder form, now easier and more convenient to consume at home, at work and on-the-go. Whenever and wherever you need that extra mental energy, you can simply reach for a squeezable pouch and enjoy this delicious game-changing brain food formula.

The new gel packs are based on patented gel science developed by Gelteq, a global leader in ingestible gel technology. Gelteq gels are a revolutionary new, super-convenient way to consume nootropics and other nutrients, with the additional benefits of easier digestion and better absorption.

“Whitney Johns Brain Activate - Gel is our first product to use this patented ingestible gel technology under our category exclusive with Gelteq,” noted Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “We are the only company in North America that can offer brain and heart health supplements using this advanced oral delivery method that has a multitude of consumer benefits.”

Given how Gelteq gels make supplements so much easier and more enjoyable to consume, with greater bioavailable and effectiveness, Pitts sees Healthy Extracts’ exclusive access to this technology providing tremendous competitive advantages. This includes faster time to market of new product formulation exclusive to brain and heart health.

“We expect our new gel format to lead to many more high-margin, multi-million-dollar market opportunities like we see with our new Whitney Johns Brain Activate - Gel,” added Pitts.

Whitney Johns will continue to offer products in tablet and powder form, but the new gel-based format is expected to greatly enhance the customer experience while also lowering the manufacturing costs compared to traditional formats.

The new gel pack is part of a recently launched line-up of natural health and fitness products by Whitney Johns Nutrition. Its exclusive line of formulations include BRAIN ACTIVATE™ (in power and now gel format), ACTIVE™ for enhanced physical performance, and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™.

Whitney Johns has positioned her brand as a comprehensive solution for transforming the body and mind. It is focused on delivering products to people from all walks of life, helping them become healthier, fitter and more confident.

The Whitney Johns Nutrition product line represents the first series of private label and custom formulations developed and launched through Healthy Extracts’ innovative brand influencer program .

“Healthy Extracts’ influencer program has enabled me to offer my millions of followers a more holistic approach toward obtaining fitness targeting all the core tenets of the self: mind, body and spirit,” said Whitney.

“I’m looking forward to working with Healthy Extracts on additional formulations centered around gut health, particularly in the new gel format. In addition to brain health, this is another area that I’m super passionate about in my personal coaching and own daily habits.”

About Whitney Johns BRAIN ACTIVATE™

Whitney Johns BRAIN ACTIVATE is specially formulated to support focus, memory, cognition, mood and brain health, as well as reduce brain fog and support natural sleep patterns. Naturally derived, containing zero sugar or caffeine, this patented formulation includes a blend of nootropics, the highest quality C8 MCTs, and naturally-sourced spearmint, marigold, and lutein.

Whether as a scoop added to water or coffee, or mixed in a smoothie, or enjoyed in the new gel format, its powerful mental activation benefits can last eight hours or more. These benefits are a result of the company’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations clinically shown to quickly generate strong and sustained ketone levels in the brain.

EEG brain scan images showed a 46% increase in brain activation after consuming the company’s active ingredients. The uniquely concentrated formulation provides the perfect “brain food” for sustained mental energy and attention. See the complete study here.

The products have two patents issued and multiple pending applications on its proprietary formulations. The formulations have been in development for more than 20 years and are supported by more than 100 clinical studies. They address a brain health supplement market that is projected to grow at an 8% CAGR to reach $13.4 billion by 2028.

Whitney Johns line of brain, physical performance and women’s hormone health products are based upon Healthy Extracts’ all-natural Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ formulations. They are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, made in a certified U.S. facility, and supported by extensive published clinical research.

To learn more about Whitney Johns’ product line visit whitneyjohns.com/nutrition today. For more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns Linktree here.

To learn more about the Healthy Extracts influencer program, call +1 (720) 463-1004 or email info@healthyextractsinc.com.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.



For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

