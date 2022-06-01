New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Renal Biomarkers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249244/?utm_source=GNW

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the footfall in the hospitals and diagnostics centers decreased significantly, initially, and also, many studies reported that people with comorbidity had higher chances of contracting severe COVID-19 which further led to a decrease in the tests and treatment procedures for kidney diseases. For instance, according to a research study published in January 2022, by Brogan M. et, al., the patients with severe chronic kidney disease (CKD) had higher mortality than those without CKD, approximately half survived after 28 days, demonstrating that patients with COVID-19.



However, the emergence of COVID-19 led to the new research in area of biomarkers for the detection of the severity of the COVID-19 on the patients which is further anticipated to augment the growth of the studied market as new investments will be made in the area for research and development of renal biomarkers. For instance, in May 2021, a study was published in Scientific Reports journal volume 11 (2021), that demonstrated the role of urine biomarkers for the prediction of mortality in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients. These ongoing studies have spurred the research in this space for discovery of novel biomarkers which is expected to augment the growth of the renal biomarkers market.



The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of various kidney-related diseases, the high prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure, which are the leading causes of renal diseases, and rapid technological advancements in the field of genetics. According to the Study ’Prevalence and risk factors of Chronic Kidney Disease among Type 2 diabetes patients’ published in 2020, type 2 diabetes mellitus accounted for more than 90% of people with diabetes and prone to the risk of chronic kidney diseases. The same sources stated that in the United States, approximately 36% of patients with diabetes develop diabetic kidney diseases. Additionally, the risk of diabetes-related Chronic kidney diseases was observed much higher in Asian Countries than in Western countries.



Advancements in the field of genetic technology during the last decade have enlightened people’s knowledge regarding genetic regulatory pathways related to renal biomarkers. Due to rapid advances in genomic technologies, genetics analysis has become essential in clinical practice and research. Moreover, with the development of computer technology, renal biomarkers testing has become widely accessible and feasible to perform, even in small-sized laboratories. Recent advances in genetics have created opportunities to study kidney disease in a variety of platforms, applied to human populations. Renal biomarkers can also be integrated into genetic-level technological advancements for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases. These rapid advances in genetics led to the development of more advanced renal biomarkers for treating kidney diseases, which ultimately drives the market. Thus due to the above mentioned factors, the renal biomarkers market is expected to grow with a significant rate in the forecast period.



Serum creatinine from Functional Biomarker is Expected to Hold a High Market Share in the Biomarker Type Segment Over the Forecast period



Serum creatinine is the most widely used laboratory test for kidney function and is used to derive the eGFR (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate) as an indicator of kidney function. It is also used as an ideal indicator for the determination of chronic kidney diseases. The creatinine concentration in blood is inversely proportional to the glomerular filtration rate (GFR), which is an ideal marker of kidney function. Unfortunately, measuring GFR is time-consuming, and therefore GFR is usually estimated from equations that take into account endogenous filtration markers, like serum creatinine (sCr).



The growing incidence of chronic kidney disease and the growing launches and advancement in serum creatinine tests is boosting the market growth. According to National Kidney Foundation, 2021, 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). Furthermore, as per the University of California San Francisco, 2018, nearly 750,000 patients per year in the United States and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by kidney failure. The large patient population increases the use of serum creatinine for diagnosing and prognosing the kidney diseases boosting the segment growth.



According to Clinicaltrial.gov, there are 1,042 number of studies that are ongoing on serum creatinine as of August 3rd, 2021. The large number of studies increase the production and usage of the biomarker. Thus, at the present scenario, the diagnosis of CKD is made usually on the levels of serum creatinine (sCr). Hence, with the high prevalence rate of CKD and preference of serum creatinine test, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for renal biomarkers, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. In the past decade, there was a significant increase in the number of USFDA-approved drug labels containing information on molecular biomarkers. Almost every pharmaceutical company has been developing molecular biomarker programs, either through partnerships or through other ventures.



The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disorders among people in the United States is a major factor attributed to the increasing usage of renal biomarkers for the effective diagnosis and boosting the markets’ growth in this region. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published in 2021 that more than 1 in 7, nearly 37 million people in the United States are estimated to have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)Additionally, the increasing vulnerable aging population who are prone to chronic kidney diseases in the United States is also contributing to the rising demand for the early-stage diagnosis and effective treatment thereby contributing to the growth of the market in this region. For instance, In 2021, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) published that Chronic Kindey diseases were the most common in people aged 65 years or older and contributing to 38% of the affected population in the United States.



Furthermore, the strategic initiatives taken by market players such as the launches of biomarker diagnostic test for detecting kidney diseases growing partnerships, mergers and acquisitions in the country is also expected to boost the market. For instance, in September 2020, Baxter International Inc. entered into a distribution agreement with bioMérieux to distribute NEPHROCLEARTM CCL14 diagnostic test in United States. This test is used for assessing the risk of developing persistent severe acute kidney injury (AKI). Such agreements will boost the availability of biomarker diagnostic test thus, driving the market.



In March 2022, Aravive, Inc. demonstrated positive results from Phase 1b/2 trial of batiraxcept in clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC) and from a biomarker high subgroup. Therefore, such clinical trials will boost the development of biomarkers test in the country. This will subsequently drive the market growth. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors, the studied market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



The renal biomarkers market is highly competitive and consists of several major players, along with multiple smaller companies. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new technologies at affordable prices. Companies, like Thermofisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and BioMérieux, hold substantial shares in the market.



