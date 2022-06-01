Automotive Aftermarket Industry Size [2021-2028] Worth USD 529.88 Billion | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.8%

Pune, India, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Aftermarket Industry size is set to touch USD 529.88 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Growing focus on digitization of aftersales services in the automotive industry will aid the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Automotive Aftermarket Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Replacement Part Type (Battery, Brake Pads, Filters, Gaskets & Seals, Lighting Components, Body Parts, Wheels, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”. The report further states that the value of this market stood at USD 392.35 billion in 2020.

Automakers, components suppliers and distributors, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are intensely focused on utilizing digital means to optimize value chain processes. Digitization of channels and services will also enable consumers to deepen their research before purchasing or repairing their vehicle as well as provide them with necessary information about workshop quality, location, and availability of services. Many suppliers are already taking steps toward digitization, which are driving the Automotive Aftermarket Industry trends. For instance, in 2018, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., the German automotive parts supplier, established a ‘Mobility Solutions’ unit to promote digital business models in the aftermarket domain.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-after-market-102613





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 3.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 529.88 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 392.35 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Battery, Brake Pads, Filters, Gaskets & Seals, Lighting Components, Body Parts, Wheels and Tires, Others Growth Drivers Strategic Expansion of Aftermarket Operations by OEMs to Fuel Growth Escalating Sales of Vehicles to Bolster the Market in Asia-Pacific





Market Driver

Strategic Expansion of Aftermarket Operations by OEMs to Fuel Growth

OEMs are aggressively widening their operations in the aftermarket domain with a view to enhance the Automotive Aftermarket Industry value chain and provide high-quality services to customers. Many companies are putting in place various strategies to maintain their lead in this niche space. For example, the French automobile and motorcycle manufacturer Groupe PSA unveiled its ‘Push to Pass’ five-year (2016-2021) strategy with the aim of cementing its position as an aftermarket specialist. The company’s objective is to cater to all customers across the globe, irrespective of their vehicle’s age, brand, or budget. Furthermore, the company has specialized divisions for meeting different aftersales requirements. For instance, PSA’s multi-brand spare parts distribution is handled by Distrigo, the company’s distribution brand. Thus, carmakers are shifting their focus toward elevating the quality of aftersales services, thereby augmenting the Automotive Aftermarket Industry growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-after-market-102613





Regional Analysis

Escalating Sales of Vehicles to Bolster the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific, with a market size of USD 101.52 billion in 2018, is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Aftermarket Industry share during the forecast period owing to rapidly rising sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in the region. In Europe, the main growth driver is expected to be the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in fabrication of auto parts. This, coupled with increasing digitization of components sales, will ensure Europe retains its runner-up position in this market in the coming years. In North America, on the other hand, strong presence of leading auto manufacturers will be the central factor propelling the growth of the market in the region.





Quick Buy - Automotive Aftermarket Industry Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102613





The other highlights of the report include:

In-depth analysis of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry trends;

Comprehensive study of the market drivers and constraints;

Thorough research into the different market segments; and

Exhaustive evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics shaping the market.

Competitive Landscape

Digital Innovation to be the Key Highlight of Market Competition

According to the Automotive Aftermarket Industry report, the standout feature of the competition in this market is the adoption of digitalization measures by key players. Innovation in this market, thus, is finding firm footing in the digital platforms that are being established by companies to cater to the high aftermarket demand in the automotive industry.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Continental AG, the German automotive part manufacturer, introduced a specialized web portal to enable swift access to all information related to the Automotive Aftermarket Industry. Available in 7 languages, the portal also features a catalogue containing a substantial bundle of information on spare parts, helping consumers find the right spare parts for their vehicles.

October 2019: The Canadian automotive parts maker Magna International received its largest order till date for the production of transmission technologies from the German automotive behemoth, the BMW Group. The order is in the form of a multi-year contract that includes manufacturing and delivery of front wheel dual-clutch transmissions for regular as well as hybrid vehicles.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-after-market-102613





List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

3M Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

Tenneco Inc.

Valeo SA

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Akebono Brake Corporation

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Faurecia

Lear Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Value Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Aftermarket Market

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary



Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-after-market-102613





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment