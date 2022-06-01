$AGORA Token Sale Is Scheduled on June 3, 2022

METZ, France, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agoraverse, previously known as the Lofts Business Club, an NFT project based on the Solana platform, has scheduled the distribution of their $AGORA tokens for Friday, June 3, 2022. The Agoraverse team highlights the fact that the token will be a bridge between blockchain-related and real-life utilities. The $AGORA token will be used as a shopping currency within the Agora, a pioneering Web 3.0 shopping metaverse currently under development.



Oscar Bellei, CEO of Agora said, "Obviously the main utility for the token will come out when we release the shopping center, but the token is an active part of our ecosystem and will enable multiple blockchain features such as the mint of a new NFT collection, the upgrade of our Lofts Access Cards amongst other things. We are working on opening up more partnerships with both NFT projects and real companies."

The initial coin offering will be held in order to collect extra finances for the project. The sale will take place on Agoraverse website. NFT holders will get a 20% discount. Whitelisted wallets that will have registered through the website will be granted a 15% discount.

About Agoraverse

Agoraverse is a project born on the Solana blockchain headquartered in Paris, France. Previously known as the "Lofts Business Club" they have shifted their efforts to building the metaverse for businesses, NFT projects, and influencers to display their products and services, and for shoppers to go shopping in an unusual way. It is a Web 3.0 shopping center where people can buy digital and real items. Besides shopping, it features leisure activities and private apartments called Lofts.

The Agora is the first of its kind blockchain-based smart virtual retail complex. Everyone will be able to visit clothing stores, furniture stores, art stores, NFT collections, and many more shopping options. The space will feature mini-games and leisure areas for the users, such as restaurants, bars, and clubs.

Invitation

Everyone is welcome to join the upcoming sale and the ranks of the Agoraverse followers. The NFT collectors will enjoy the upgraded collection of refined tokens and take benefits from the common currency in the shopping metaverse.

