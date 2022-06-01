Climate First Bank Launches Pride Banking, Partners with KindRED Pride Foundation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Values-based community bank Climate First Bank today announces the development of their newest charitable product in celebration of Pride Month – Pride Banking. With every Pride Checking account opened, the bank will contribute donations to a partnering LGTBQ+ charity or nonprofit. In selecting the first account beneficiary, Climate First Bank joined forces with KindRED Pride Foundation to help the nonprofit organization and its celebration of diversity, inclusion, equality, safe expression and kindness.



“For Climate First Bank, flighting the climate crisis is never just an environmental issue – it’s a social justice issue too. We’ve seen time and time again how marginalized communities are disproportionately affected by the negative impacts of the climate crisis,” said Director of Client and Mission Partnerships Lauren Dubé. “With Pride Banking, we hope to uplift the LGBTQ+ community and establish a model for community impact with this type of charitable partnership. Our plan is to have the partnering LGBTQ+ organization change biannually, so we can spread our support to organizations that matter the most to our community.”

The Pride Checking account features:

One $50 donation made by Climate First Bank directly to the partnering LGTBQ+ organization for every qualifying* account opened

Accounts earn 0.10% interest with no minimum account balance and no monthly fee

Account holders receive free Pride Banking checks



KindRED Pride Foundation was inspired by the desire to expand the magic created by the 30-year tradition of the original “Gay Day at Magic Kingdom” in Orlando. The event started with only a handful of people, who all decided to meet on the first Saturday in June in front of the castle in 1991. Since none of them had ever met in person, they all wore red t-shirts to identify one other. KindRED Pride Foundation’s mission is to honor the kindred spirit, bravery and courage of the original attendees by not only inviting the LGBTQ+ community to Orlando but also challenging everyone to wear red on the first Saturday of June as a sign of solidarity around the world. Additionally, it supports endeavors of like-minded charities within the LGTBQ+ community by producing sport, music and other special events. Its upcoming Pride Cup (June 3-5, 2022) and Diversity in Sports Summit (June 2, 2022) is sponsored by Climate First Bank.

“There’s a special kind of magic that happens when two purpose-driven organizations come together to have a positive impact on the community,” said Billy Looper, president of KindRED Pride Foundation. “We’re proud to partner with Climate First Bank to create more spaces where people are encouraged to belong and express their true selves in a safe place.”

Climate First Bank will also be sponsoring St. Petersburg Pride as a “Partner of Pride” and will participate in the concert on June 24, 2022 and will have a booth at the Pride in Grand Central Street Carnival on June 26, 2022. Other charitable banking initiatives include Climate First Bank’s planet-saving Regeneration Checking account – to learn more visit climatefirstbank.com.

*The $50 donation will be made following the establishment of a reoccurring direct deposit totaling $750 or more within 90 days of account opening.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.

About KindRED Pride Foundation

KindRED Pride Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support the endeavors of like-minded charities for the education, promotion, and celebration of Diversity, Inclusion, Equality, Safe Expression, and Kindness and create a global movement for the first Saturday of June each year where all LGBT+ persons and allies wear a RED Shirt as a message of our “KindRED” spirit.

For more information, go to www.kindredpride.org.

