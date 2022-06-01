Digerati Technologies to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference on June 7-9, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Art Smith will present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET), at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California.



Mr. Smith will present an overview of Digerati, including its recent quarterly revenue record and UCaaS growth strategy focused in Florida, Texas and California.

In addition, Mr. Smith will be available for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Mary Manzella at mary@ldmicro.com or visit the conference website listed below.

Digerati Technologies Presentation at LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference

12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) Registration Link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/conference_home.html



About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries NextLevel Internet (NextLevelinternet.com) T3 Communications (T3com.com), Nexogy (Nexogy.com), and SkyNet Telecom (Skynettelecom.net), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including, cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market.

Investors:

The Eversull Group

Jack Eversull

jack@theeversullgroup.com

(972) 571-1624

ClearThink

Brian Loper

bloper@clearthink.capital

(347) 413-4234