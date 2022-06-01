Euronet Worldwide’s epay division successfully expands its recurring billing solution, Renewal, into new countries and channel partners

Following the 2021 launch, Renewal now has a global reach of 14 countries after expansion into Australia, the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates, the Nordic countries, Germany, Singapore and Mexico.



LEAWOOD, Kansas, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- epay, the digital payments processing business segment of global financial technology solutions and payments provider Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), today announced additional launches for Renewal, its recurring billing solution. This expansion includes the following channel partners and countries: Harvey Norman in Australia, Altibox Nordics, Cyberport and MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group in Germany, Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and Sharaf DG in the UAE, Singtel in Singapore and additional retailers in Mexico. More countries and retailers are already being planned and will be announced when available.

Renewal enables companies and brand partners worldwide to easily convert their digital products to a subscription model and sell them at epay's global network of retailers, telecommunication companies and mobile wallet partners and their more than 760,000 point-of-sale terminals in 63 countries. This generates a forward-looking and sustainable revenue model for brand and retail partners by turning a one-time transaction into 12, 24 or 36 transactions. Retailers also benefit from a single connection with epay to leverage and distribute multiple subscriptions from respected global brands while consumers can now purchase subscription-based digital products from their preferred provider and use them conveniently on a mobile device or PC.

Details of the initial Renewal launch for Microsoft are available at the Euronet Investor Website. To learn more about Renewal, visit https://www.epayrenewal.com/.

"With this expansion for Renewal and our brand partner, Microsoft, we are proving the great potential of our new strategic business area while demonstrating our global sales power and the attractiveness of this digital solution,” said Kevin Caponecchi, Executive VP and CEO, epay, Software and EFT Asia Pacific Division. “For our partners, this contributes to long-term consumer relationships and future-proof revenue models. Based on our innovative technology, our existing relationships with more than a thousand brands and our global merchant network, we will continue to successfully expand Renewal and its recurring billing solution."

Companies and brands interested in learning more about the recent expansion should consult their existing epay contact or James Warden, Director of Brand Management and epay Products, at jwarden@epayworldwide.com.

About epay

epay, a segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), is a leading global provider of payment processing and prepaid solutions that processed 3.12 billion transactions in 2021. The company has built an extensive network of retailer touchpoints with 760,000 point-of-sale terminals in 63 countries that connects brands with consumers all over the world. The company offers a diverse ecosystem of services, products and solutions supporting the distribution of Payment and Branded Payments for more than 1,000 brand partners via Commerce, eCommerce and mCommerce solutions. For more information visit www.epayworldwide.com.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 49,521 ATMs, approximately 491,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 62 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 760,000 POS terminals at approximately 335,000 retailer locations in 63 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 495,000 locations serving 164 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.