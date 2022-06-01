Holberton School is coming to Libya

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers, today announced the opening, in January 2023, of a new campus in Africa, based in Tripoli, Libya.



With the opening of its fourth campus in Africa, Holberton aims to advance its mission of reducing the IT talent gap in Africa by training 1.5 million new African students in computer science and software engineering by 2030.

The school campus will be located in downtown Tripoli from January 2023 and will feature open spaces and working areas that can accommodate 250 students at the same time. Therefore, Holberton School Libya will make education accessible to a broader section of the Libyan population through its 12- and 18-month computer science programs.

According to Faruq Khalifa, the founder of both Holberton School Libya and Change Initiative 90, “Holberton School Libya will not be just another IT School. It is part of the Change 90 initiative to empower youth and women to build a better future by building technology-based startups.”

Today, no intensive program to obtain internationally recognized IT education exists in Libya. Thus, by bringing Silicon Valley-caliber software engineering education to Libya, Holberton School aims to use its Tripoli campus to train 500 students during its first five years of operation in Libya.

About Change 90 Initiative

The Change 90 Initiative provides unique entrepreneurship programs and services to an underserved population at the very early stages of developing their businesses. For example, support is given before business incubation and accelerator involvement through the “3-Day & 90-Day Challenge” through advising, financing, mentoring, and network development.

About Holberton School

Holberton School was founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier , with campuses worldwide. The school is premised on the belief that a world-class education should be available to everyone regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college-alternative program offers students a new type of education that is globally relevant. Accordingly, its graduates have gone on to work as software engineers at top international employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. In addition, Holberton School uses project-based and peer learning to expose software engineers to practical instruction and theoretical principles. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.