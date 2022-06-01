ESW Selects APEXX’s Payments Orchestration Layer to Process Its US & Canadian Transactions

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APEXX Global, the multi-award-winning global payments platform, today announced its selection by ESW to be a primary processor of U.S. and Canadian Transactions. ESW, a multi-billion dollar global direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce giant empowers the world’s most beloved brands and retailers to make international shopping safer, simpler and faster, end-to-end.



Under this partnership, APEXX will help ESW grow its business by providing a robust, scalable platform that reduces unnecessary costs and optimizes the acceptance of merchant transactions. Their technology will enable ESW to access APEXX’s entire payment ecosystem via a single, trusted, and scalable platform.

ESW’s roster of clients includes many of the world's most recognizable luxury, apparel, beauty and personal care brands. The company’s success across large and enterprise clients is achieved through fast, capital light ecommerce solution implementation across 200 markets in areas such as localized checkouts, logistics, payments, omnichannel, apps, and unique hybrid fulfillment models.

Already a leader in European markets, APEXX offers unparalleled global connections and coverage with over 120 integration partners and multiple enterprise clients, including ASOS, XE.com, Swoon, AirSeychelles, and many more. APEXX Global currently operates across more than 70 countries saving users an average of 15% on processing costs.

This partnership comes on the heels of ESW announcing its plans to acquire Scalefast, an eCommerce-as-a-service provider based in the U.S. The recently announced deal is expected to further expand ESW’s capabilities with turnkey localized stores, digital ‘pop up’ stores and faster ramp-up time for retailers and brands to get their entire DTC channel built out.

To assist ESW in the U.S. and Canada, APEXX will utilize intelligent routing and optimization capabilities to reduce complexity while increasing acceptance rates and reducing costs, ultimately improving the entire purchasing experience.

This agreement represents an extension of what has already been a successful relationship between the two companies. The two first started working together when ESW signed APEXX to process payments through Russia’s national MIR payment system. The relationship expanded from there into other European markets and now continues with today’s deal.

APEXX’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, Rodney Bain, commented on the partnership: “We are excited to announce a new partnership with one of the most recognized and forward-thinking eCommerce brands globally. ESW selecting APEXX reaffirms the value we bring as a best-in-class, international payments optimization solution. I’m very much looking forward to getting started and helping add efficiency to ESW’s sales operations.”

ESW’s VP of Payments, Jason Macklin commented: “We all know that part of your success as an eCommerce business is reducing friction at the point of sale. I’m excited and looking forward to finding greater efficiencies across our payments infrastructure with APEXX, to provide our customers with the most localized, seamless shopping experience possible.”

About APEXX GLOBAL

Founded in 2016, APEXX Global is a multi-award-winning global payments platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts and Alternative Payments Methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for Enterprise/Tier 1 merchants. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.

APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with many different solutions providers across the payments industry. Our approach creates a more efficient and cost-effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Our mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates and simplifying the global payment ecosystem. apexx.global

About ESW

ESW is the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce leader, empowering the world’s best-loved brands and retailers to make global shopping better, safer, simpler and faster, end-to-end. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets, with 100% carbon neutral shipping to consumers. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ESW has global offices in the US, UK, France, Italy, Hong Kong and Singapore. ESW is an Asendia Group company, a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.

