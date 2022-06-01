HUMBL Announces Launch of Search 3 Engine

San Diego, California, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today the launch of Search 3, a new cross-chain search engine designed to help users explore Web 3, a decentralized version of the world wide web, built on blockchain.



“The common complaints about Web 3 are that it is hard to find and the consumer tools are too complex,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “With Search 3, we have provided a simplified front door to Web 3, along with a HUMBL Web Wallet that will simplify their journey.”

Search 3 is one of the first cross-chain NFT search engines, allowing consumers to directly search NFTs by wallet or contract address across Ethereum, BLOCKS, Polygon, Solana and Gnosis.

Consumers are able to confirm that NFTs have been “Verified by BLOCKS” to help protect against fraud and forgery on NFT marketplaces. The search engine also shows customers where NFTs are available for purchase across various marketplaces.

In addition to Search 3, the company is shipping a companion HUMBL Web Wallet that enables customers to more seamlessly swap, transact with and manage digital assets on Web 3. This includes digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, Solana, Polygon, BLOCKS and more.

The HUMBL Web Wallet features “Wallet Connect”, enabling customers to plug-in over 100 different wallets on top of the Search 3 platform. Customers can store ERC-20 & ERC-721 NFTs in the wallet, and plug into tokenized social media environments and marketplaces. The HUMBL Web Wallet employs security features such as 2FA-enablement and enhanced warnings on potentially questionable transactions while transacting on the Search 3 ecosystem.

“Our company thesis is that Web 3 blockchain tokenization is still in its first stages,” added Foote. “We believe tokenized assets can deliver new and better ways of transacting across private and public sector commerce and we look forward to servicing those transactions with our product lines.”

The company will be working to monetize the Web 3 search engine across advertising sales, branded content, NFTs, marketplace commissions, tokenized incentive and loyalty programs, as well as referral fees on customer services such as deliveries.

The Search 3 product roadmap contains additional Web 3 entry points, such as: Metaverse, Government Services, and Origin Assurance designed to help customers track merchandise and collectibles on blockchain. The company is also developing a companion “Mail 3” privacy-focused email service for global customers.

HUMBL’s “Search 3” will be available at Search3.com , beginning on May 31, 2022.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3, blockchain platform with consumer products and commercial services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

