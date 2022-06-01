Branded Legacy, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition

ORLANDO, FL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures is pleased to announce it has finalized an agreement with Thomas “Pepper” Johnson to acquire his patent on a sports training assembly called The Quickness.



The Quickness is a sports training assembly designed to help training from a more real-life scenario with the element of surprise. The training assembly includes a plurality of remote targets. Each of the remote targets is positionable on a training field and each of the remote targets respectively emits a visual alert when the respective remote target is turned on. In this way the respective remote target is established as the desired target for the athlete to strike. A base target is positionable on the training field and the base target emits a visual alert when the base target is turned on thereby establishing the base target as the desired target for the athlete to strike. Moreover, the base target is in electrical communication with each of the remote targets in a random sequence. A plurality of balls is provided and each of the base and remote targets is mounted on a respective on of the balls. Moreover, each of the balls is biased to vertically orient the remote and base targets for striking.



“We have been working on this agreement for just over a week now. I can truly tell that the individuals at Branded Legacy are going to be great to work alongside,” stated Pepper Johnson.



The patent is now owned by Branded Legacy, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Versatile Industries, LLC. This will expand the company into the sports arena with a plan to provide its new training equipment to high schools, colleges and eventually into the national football league.



Brandon Spikes, Chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., concluded, “Pepper and I have known each other for some time now. This is going to be an amazing opportunity to grow our brands together."



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



