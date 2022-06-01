Tango Acquires billie: New Capabilities Deepen Workplace Engagement and Help Companies Achieve Employee-Centric ESG Goals

DALLAS, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leading provider of cloud-based store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management software, today announced it has acquired billie, a mobile-first workplace application that uses gamification to engage employees and modernize workspace solutions. The transaction further extends Tango’s position as the global leader in real estate and facilities management.



Most organizations have focused on the management of “Place” – the planning, building, and operating of real estate locations and the assets within them. With the acquisition of AgilQuest, and now billie, Tango has expanded to the equally important “People” side of real estate, ensuring employees are engaged and productive at the workplace. In addition to core functionality enabling employees to book workspaces and submitting requests, billie’s “My Contributions” functionality encourages employees to create positive and lasting change by gamifying an organization’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and initiatives.

“The accelerated shift to hybrid work means organizations need to better understand the intersection of their office and employee requirements,” said Pranav Tyagi, Tango’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “billie’s gamification orientation adds a new dimension to Tango’s reservation and resource scheduling capabilities and provides our customers a new and innovative way to meet the requirements of today’s workplace. The acquisition of billie furthers our investment and belief in the Canadian market and we are delighted to welcome billie to the Tango family.”

Over 40 companies, including Canadian public sector agencies, leverage the billie app to book desks and workspaces, and submit workplace service requests. billie’s penetration in the Canadian market supports and extends Tango’s global growth initiatives.

“When we developed billie, we wanted to create a solution that helped empower employees, and supported organizations move to a hybrid workplace,” said Jack Gulas, CEO of billie. “We are thrilled to have the respected leader in workplace technology take up the mantle and offer our customers the added benefits of a true end-to-end real estate and facilities solution.”

billie has developed several strategic partnerships, including Deloitte and Cresa, that have helped sell and provide services for the application.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, and space management.

About billie

Based in Ottawa Canada, billie App is a mobile application solution that uses gamification to engage employees, enables hybrid work environments and provides real-time feedback from team members. billie is an effective tool for customers to not only reserve space, but nudges the company culture, and provides real time data.

