Global Organ Care System Market for Liver Predicted to Gather $40.5 Million During the 2019-2026 Forecast Timeframe [90-Pages] | Reveals by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global organ care system market for liver is anticipated to gather a revenue of $40.5 million during the forecast period from 2019-2026. The extensive report provides a concise layout of the market’s current framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2019-2026. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing cases of end stage liver failure due to rising alcohol consumption, prevalence of obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle among people is the prime factor to drive the global organ care system market for liver during the 2019-2026 forecast period. In addition, the growing awareness about liver donation after circulatory death (DCD) is yet another factor estimated to boost the market growth by 2026.

Opportunities: Increasing collaborations between healthcare units and transplantation centers is one of the many factors expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global organ care system market for liver by 2026. Moreover, high incidence of liver diseases among people due to unhealthy lifestyle choices like alcohol consumption is yet another factor predicted to offer abundant market growth opportunities.

Restraints: Shortage of human donors and cultural prohibition against deceased donor donation are the prime factors to hinder the market growth.

Segments of the Organ Care System Market for Liver

According to the report, the global organ care system market for liver is fragmented into a couple of segments based on mode handling and regional analysis.

Mode of Handling: Portable Sub-segment to be Highly Progressive

By mode of handling, the portable sub-segment of the global organ care system market for liver is projected to have a noteworthy growth rate and garner a revenue of $18.1 million during the forecast period. This immense growth is attributed to the less space acquisition as well as the latest innovations in portable handling. Moreover, since these are very easy to handle as compared to trolley, the sub-segment is anticipated to further flourish during the 2019-2026 analysis timeframe.

Region: Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

By regional analysis, the organ care system market for liver in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have the fastest growth rate and surpass $6.0 million by 2026. This growth is attributed to the increased focus on building state-of-the-art medical and healthcare infrastructures with experienced surgeons, providing advanced liver transplant facility in countries like India, China, and Taiwan, and growing initiatives to reduce surgical complications.

Significant Players of the Market

Some significant market players are Organ Recovery

Systems Inc.

Preservation Solution Inc

Water Medical System LLC

TransMedics Inc.

Bridge to Life Ltd.

OrganOx Limited

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Organ Transport System Inc.

Paragonix Technologies Inc

Organ Assist B.V.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in April 2022, Satellite Bio, a regenerative medicine startup, revealed its latest biotechnology platform that selectively programs any type of cells and later assembles them into implantable therapies. Moreover, the bioengineered tissue structures can restore, repair, and even replace diseases tissue or organs.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key players of the global organ care system market for liver, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

