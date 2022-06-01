Medical Carts and Workstations Market Worth $11.48 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product [Mobile Computer Carts (Telemedicine, Powered, Documentation), Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Arm], End User [Hospital, LTC, Clinics], and Geography – Global Forecast to 2029’, published by Meticulous Research®, the Medical Carts and Workstations Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2022–2029 to reach $11.48 billion by 2029.

Medical carts and workstations are needed to smoothly carry out the various procedures in healthcare facilities. These carts & workstations maintain all the essential patient information which can be accessed on time, thus, providing higher quality and greater effectiveness. The carts of various types are prepared by keeping the medical instruments on them, as per the treatment procedure or during emergencies. New advancements such as smaller footprints, lighter designs, additional battery capacity, and high levels of adjustability were added to meet the ergonomic needs. These devices can also be customized easily with scanner holders, printer shelves, external monitors, work surfaces, sanitizer holders, file storage pockets, keyboards & mice, locking wheels, and power status indicators. With the invention of electronic health records, mobile computing carts are developed with inbuilt software. Telemedicine carts are developed to provide such services without any hindrance due to the wide adoption of telehealth services. These carts provide greater focus on patient care, safety, and staff productivity.

Vendors Supplied Medical Carts to the Hospitals during COVID-19, Driving the Market Growth

Vendors of medical carts and workstations are helping the hospitals to cope with the growing number of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals require carts to carry out the faster workflow, maintaining patient safety and care. For instance,

Altus Inc. (U.S.) started the production of mobile ventilator carts needed to ensure life-saving ventilators can be easily brought to the bedside of critically-ill patients. These carts are height adjustable, equipped with heavy-duty casters, and engineered to house a broad range of ventilators. The company produced about 350 ventilator carts in two days; the majority of which have been purchased by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. According to the news published by the company, in June 2020, a large healthcare facility in Southeast Michigan needed to acquire equipment to keep up with the rising COVID-19 cases quickly. To meet this demand, 125 C3 Clio-powered workstations were built, integrated, and deployed within a week and a half by the Altus team. Also, Altus delivered 100 powered medical carts to NYC Hospital amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Within five business days, Altus built and delivered these carts to the frontlines of the crisis in New York, as per a report published on 29th May 2020.

Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.) manufactured stainless steel case carts in various sizes and weight capacities to allow hospitals to select the best fit for their triage tents during COVID-19. Emergency carts are designed to easily access life-saving equipment and medication during emergency treatment. The lightweight emergency cart allows easy access to vital healthcare supplies used in the hospitals. Carts like the Lakeside Guard Rail Cart and accessories like the Lakeside Trash Bag Kit attached to case carts were found useful.

Hence, the growth of medical carts, including ventilator carts, powered carts, emergency carts, and utility carts, was observed during the pandemic.

The global medical carts and workstations market is segmented based on product (Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations, Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Mount Workstations, Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories) and End User (Hospital, Long Term Care Facility, Physician Offices/Clinics) and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Based on product, the mobile computing carts/workstations segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing focus on advanced ergonomic designs, vendors focusing on the development of easy-to-implement technologies, and the need to provide hassle-free care to the patients.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the medical carts and workstations market in 2022. Factors such as the wide presence of hospitals in both urban & rural areas across the globe and the availability of technologically advanced & mobile medical workstations for hassle-free patient care and safety are driving the growth of this segment. These advancements include adjustable, secure, and efficient systems for medication delivery. Also, government initiatives for the adoption of e-health solutions in hospitals contribute to the growth of this segment. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the medical carts and workstations market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as higher acceptance of advanced technologies, easy accessibility to a wide range of healthcare medical carts & workstations with well-established healthcare systems, and presence of many leading medical players are expected to drive the growth of this market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market are rising investment in the healthcare sector for improving healthcare infrastructure and the number of healthcare facilities, government programs aiming to increase the utilization of EMR and telehealth services, and the initiatives of local vendors for improving quality care.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry in 2019–2022. In recent years, the medical carts and workstations market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, & collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2021, Ergotron, Inc. (U.S.) launched Vaccination Cart to support safe and efficient COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Also, in November 2020, Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.) partnered with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) (U.S.). Through this partnership, the company provided XT Automated Dispensing Systems and other technology-enabled services to AHN.

Some of the key players operating in this market study are Midmark Corporation (U.S.), The Harloff Company (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Bergmann Group (U.S.), Altus Inc. (U.S.), Enovate Medical (U.S.), Medion Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), AMD Global Telemedicine (U.S.), Howard Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), HAT Collective (U.S.), GlobalMedia Group, LLC. (U.S.), JACO, Inc. (U.S.), AFC Industries (U.S.), Bytec Group Limited (U.K.), Parity Medical (U.K.), Solaire Medical, LLC (U.S.), ITD GmbH (Germany), Ergotron, Inc.(U.S.) (a subsidiary of Melrose Industries PLC (U.K.), Herman Miller, Inc. (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), InterMetro Industries Corporation (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), and Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

Scope of the Report:

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product

Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations and Accessories Computer Carts/Workstations Powered Computer Carts Non-powered Computer Carts Telemedicine Carts/Workstations Medication Carts/Workstations Documentation Carts/Workstations Other Carts/Workstations* Mobile Computing Carts/Workstation Accessories



*Other carts/workstations include pediatric carts, ultrasound carts, gaming carts, fetal monitoring carts, and mammography carts

Medical Carts Emergency Carts Procedure Carts Anesthesia Carts Other Carts*



*Other carts include airway carts, bedside & nurse server carts, treatment carts, suture carts, and phlebotomy carts

Wall Mount Workstations and Accessories Wall Arm Workstations Wall Cabinet Workstations Wall Mount Carts/Workstation Accessories

Medication Carts

Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End User

Hospitals

Long Term Care Facility

Physician Offices/Clinics

Other End Users

*Other end users include ambulatory surgical centers, research laboratories, and diagnostic centers

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

