PowerReviews and Albertsons Companies Partner to Launch Product Ratings and Reviews to the Grocer’s Retail Websites

CHICAGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer-generated product ratings and reviews, enabled by PowerReviews, are now live on Albertsons Companies’ websites. For the first time, shoppers can browse and interact with authentic product ratings and reviews on 11 of Albertsons Cos.’ retail websites, including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and Shaw’s.

PowerReviews is providing ratings and reviews technology and services to Albertsons Cos., including the ability for brands to syndicate their user-generated content to related product pages on Albertsons Cos.’ sites to ensure a consistent shopper experience.

“Ratings and reviews have become such a significant factor in buyer decision-making that shoppers actually choose where they buy from based on the availability of this content,” said Mark Dillon, CEO at PowerReviews. “Albertsons Cos. has an established history of introducing technology to improve the customer experience, and we are excited and proud to work together to enhance their customers’ online shopping experience.”

Recent research supports this logic, with 83% of grocery shoppers saying they are more likely to purchase a new grocery item online if customer reviews exist for that product.

“Customer-generated ratings and reviews empower purchase decisions,” said Jill Pavlovich, SVP of Digital Customer Experience at Albertsons Cos. “We’re proud to be one of the first grocers to offer this authentic conversation with our shoppers about their favorite products.”

ABOUT POWERREVIEWS

PowerReviews is the Ratings and Reviews specialist doing more with user-generated content to grow businesses by enabling them to collect and share more and better user-generated content, display it for maximum conversion impact and analyze it to benchmark and improve product experiences. PowerReviews is headquartered in Chicago, IL, USA.

PowerReviews will be hosting a webinar on the new Albertsons Companies Ratings & Reviews program on June 9, 2022 with representatives of Albertsons Companies. More information on the program can also be found on the PowerReviews website .

ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

