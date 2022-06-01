3D Printing Materials anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

Raipur, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading global market research firm , has listed a new report on the global 3D printing materials market . According to the report, the market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. This report describes and evaluates the overall scenario of the global 3D printing materials market size, trends, challenges, competitive analysis, and forecast.

Growth Factors

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the major factor attributing to the demand for 3D printing materials is the increasing adoption of 3D printing in various industrial applications, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and construction.

Market Segmentation –

In this report, the market has been bifurcated as follows –

By Type – Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, and Others.

By End-Use Industry Type – Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Construction, and Others.

By Form type – Powder, Filament, and Liquid.

By Technology Type – FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS, and Others.’

By Application Type – Prototype, Manufacturing, and Others.

By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Segment-Wise Analysis

Which is the major End-Use Industry Type?

Based on the end-use industry type, the aerospace & defense industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to command the market during the forecast period.

Which is the dominant Application Type?

Based on the application type, the prototyping segment dominates the market, whereas the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. Various end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare choose 3D printing for mass production of components as it has the ability to produce complex structured objects, decrease lead time, and reduce manufacturing costs.

Which region has the highest demand?

North America is estimated to be the largest market for 3D printing materials during the forecast period, with the USA and Canada being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities.

The growth of the market is driven by the growth of various end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others, which is generating huge demand for 3D printing materials.

Asia-Pacific is also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing presence of OEMs and tier players to tap the growing demand from emerging economies, such as China and India.

Key Players

Some of the major 3D printing material manufacturers are-

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys

Arkema SA

Materialise NV

Evonik Industries AG

General Electric

Critical Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the growth of the 3D Printing Materials Market in the foreseeable future?

Which type of application is expected to remain dominant in the 3D Printing Materials Market?

Who are the key players in the 3D Printing Materials Market?

Which country/region is expected to remain the largest 3D Printing Materials Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

