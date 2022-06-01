As In-Home and Virtual Veterinary Care Demands Increase, BetterVet® Answers the Call With Expansion Into Dallas and Baltimore

Boston, MA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterVet®, providers of world-class mobile and virtual veterinary care, today announced expansion into two major US markets, Dallas and Baltimore, effective June 1. Founded by pillars of the veterinary industry, Bruce Herzfelder, and Dr. John de Jong, BetterVet is a technology-forward company, now available in 20 markets nationwide.

The surge in popularity of virtual and mobile veterinary treatment these past two years cemented the concept as a permanent care solution for many pet families. Be it transportation limitations, hectic schedules, pet anxiety, or the high value placed on simplifying the entire veterinary experience, BetterVet has heeded the call.

“When you think about it, our care platform brings treatment firmly back to the relationship between pet, pet parent, and practitioner. The core of quality care,” said Bruce Herzfelder, CEO and founder of BetterVet. “We have modernized the practice with the addition of virtual consultations and incorporating cutting edge technology to simplify booking appointments, organizing medical history, and payment options. Simultaneously, we know that at the heart of it all is providing compassionate, Fear Free® vet care to our pets and their families.”

Dallas:

Heading up the Dallas market expansion is hometown native Dr. Cambria Melkus, who brings her passion for animals inspired by growing up on her family's farm in Fanning County, Texas. It was here where Dr. Melkus was introduced to the care of many types of animals such as llamas, horses, dogs, cats, chickens, goats, and more.

“Being raised around animals was a gift that turned into a career,” stated Dr. Melkus. “To be able to work in a field that is also representative of my passion is an incredibly rewarding experience. Joining BetterVet simply allows myself and my team to bring exceptional medical treatment to even more pets in need.”

Baltimore:

Born and raised in the Baltimore area, Dr. Annakate Morgan always knew she wanted to return to the area when it became time to practice veterinary medicine. Upon completing her clinicals at Ohio State University, Dr. Morgan joined BARCS (Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter) and spent five years caring for pets while in the custody of the organization, from there, she went into private practice before joining the BetterVet team.

“There was never a plan “B” when it came to my career,” Dr. Morgan explained. “I was that kid who engaged with every type of animal, I always knew I would practice veterinary medicine. Becoming part of BetterVet allows me to be actively involved with my community, and to enjoy a completely different experience each day, while still providing the same loving care that has always been at the center of my practice.”

BetterVet is a tech-enabled veterinary practice leveraging the latest technology to provide the very best care with streamlined efficiency. For more information, please visit: bettervet.com

Use code: DALLAS85 and BALTIMORE85 on your first home visit.

About BetterVet:

BetterVet®, founded in 2020, is leading the veterinary industry with its mobile, virtual, and Fear Free® approach to pet care. Combining technology with compassionate, world-class service, BetterVet delivers in-home pet care that leads with both science and heart. You can currently find BetterVet services in (20) major cities including, Boston, Denver, Austin, and Chicago, or online at: bettervet.com