UA Multimedia to Introduce Shareholder Loyalty NFTs with Benefits

IRVINE, CA , June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC Pink: UAMM), a technology company with a focus in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and metaverse, today announces the introduction of its shareholder loyalty NFTs that come with raffle entries and scheduled GOGI token airdrops.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be minted on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum blockchain. GOGI is UA Multimedia’s BNB Chain utility token.

The NFTs will be airdrop to all interested and verified shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022. Non-shareholders can also purchase the NFTs on Gogi Marketplace or OpenSea. Owners of the NFTs will be automatically entered into periodic raffles to win digital or physical prizes as well as receive scheduled airdrop of GOGI tokens.

UA shareholders will receive a to-be-announced pro rata amount of GOGI initially along with the free NFT. The NFTs will be drop on a to-be-announced date in early Q3. After the drop, the Company will hold raffles on a bi-monthly basis and airdrop GOGI tokens on a quarterly basis. All NFTs will be burn after 12 months.

This NFT drop will be the first of many drops whereby the NFT owners will be participating in raffles for various prizes. The categories of prize could range from practical electronic devices to cryptos, collectibles such as art, rare whiskies or jewelry.

Additional details regarding the specifics of the first NFT collection will be provided in the coming days.

The Company further announced that the development of the SocialFi project is progressing well. The portal will allow users to upload short videos as well as for TikTokers to cross promote their contents to earn GOGI and/or Ethereum tokens. Additional details for the application are forthcoming.

“We currently have a few exciting projects in the works,” commented Michael Lajtay, CEO of UA Multimedia. “In addition to showing our appreciation to our shareholders, these projects will not only offer great value to the participants but will create excellent revenue streams for UA Multimedia. We are excited with these projects’ potential and eager to share more details in the upcoming weeks.”

About UA Multimedia, Inc.:

UA Multimedia, Inc. is a technology company with a focus in blockchain, cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse. The Company’s mission is to offer products and services in these areas as well as seeking to acquire entities and assets that are in the same space.

Corporate

Website: https://www.uammedia.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uamultimedia

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/uamultimedia

Website: https://www.gogiswap.com

https://gogimarketplace.com

Discord: https://discordapp.com/users/GogiSwap/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GogiSwap

https://www.twitter.com/BlueSkyNFT

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control. UA Multimedia, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact: