Beauty Industry Powerhouse Elizabeth Fantetti Joins Questex Wellness as Partnerships & Events Director to Grow Event Portfolio

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex Wellness today announces Elizabeth Fantetti has joined as Partnerships & Events Director. With a wealth of knowledge in the beauty and spa industry, Fantetti will lead the events strategy and expand Questex’s beauty and spa event portfolio including the International Beauty Show (IBS), the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC), and Spatec by developing partnerships across the industry and creating new solutions and opportunities to better serve beauty and spa audiences.

“Elizabeth comes to Questex with a wealth of industry knowledge and relationships that will propel our business to another level,” said Jill Birkett, Vice President, Questex Wellness Group. “We are excited for her to join our team to bring these relationships into our Wellness portfolio as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic and we move forward with our events.”

Fantetti was the Director of Member Engagement for Professional Beauty Association (PBA) for nearly 15 years where she created relationships with manufacturers, distributors, salon/spa owners, licensed professionals, school owners, students and suppliers. Fantetti managed the sales efforts for multiple membership groups, curated a portfolio of multi-channel marketing resources to help members elevate and grow both their careers and their brands, created a Partner Program that exceeded financial goals within its initial launch year and managed the company’s largest data conversion initiative. In addition, Fantetti enhanced PBA’s membership recruitment efforts and dramatically increased member retention rates.

“Questex’s tradeshows and hosted buyer events have terrific reputations in the industry and I am excited to be a part of this team. I look forward to bringing my industry knowledge and commitment to providing memorable customer experiences to building new relationships for IBS, IECSC and Spatec,” added Fantetti.

