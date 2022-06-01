DTB Announces Teaming Agreement With Raytheon Intelligence & Space Eagle Team

BOHEMIA, N.Y., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), announced today that it is an Approved EAGLE Partner providing Raytheon Intelligence & Space with training and conversion services to support EAGLE/EPS software training and project implementations. The agreement encompasses a broad range of offerings, including advanced training for Logistics Product Data (LPD) and technical publication support, basic EPS authoring software use and LPD software training on an overflow basis, technical evaluation and assessment, technical writing, and conversion services.

"DTB is pleased to be collaborating with the EAGLE team. We understand the challenges facing customers and have demonstrated that we are highly engaged in finding solutions and our team can quickly deploy technology-enabled services," commented Nelson Cubano, senior vice president, Technical Services Division at DTB. "Adding DTB as a partner brings the EAGLE/EPS software suite to a wider audience while enhancing customer delivery requirements. DTB is excited to provide effective and engaging training and support to the commercial and defense marketplace."

EAGLE is an integrated logistics support software suite that addresses logistics analysis and S1000D publishing. The software is owned and sold by Raytheon Intelligence & Space to manage programs throughout its lifespans. The EAGLE product suite can be used to build and maintain logistics data; create reports; and produce and manage data used to create technical manuals and support fielded systems through operations and maintenance.

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions; Engineering & Test, Technical Services, and Mission Systems, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, deliver the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, cyber services, and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military, and commercial customers around the world.

