Multiplying Good Announces FOUR New Members Appointed to the Board of Selectors

NEW YORK, NY, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiplying Good, the nation’s leading nonprofit focused on fueling personal growth and leadership through public service, announced that four new members were appointed to its Board of Selectors in April 2022. The Board of Selectors, one of the most prestigious bodies of its kind, has leveraged members’ diversity of experience, breadth of influence and commitment to excellence in their work to nominate and vote for national Jefferson Award recipients each year.

GERALD CHERTAVIAN, BOSTON, MA Gerald Chertavian is the Founder and CEO of Year Up, a national program that empowers underserved young adults to enter the economic mainstream. With an annual operating budget of $170M, Year Up is one of the fastest growing non-profits in the nation and has been recognized by Fast Company and The Monitor Group as one of the top 25 organizations using business excellence to engineer social change. In 2013, Gerald was appointed by Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick to serve as Chairman of the Roxbury Community College Board of Trustees and reappointed in 2016 to that role by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Gerald earned a B.A. in Economics, Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude from Bowdoin College and in 2014 received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Harvard Business School. He also serves on the Board of Advisors for the Harvard Business School’s Social Enterprise initiative and is a former member of the World Economic Forum’s Youth Unemployment Council. He is also an Emeritus Trustee of Bowdoin College and The Boston Foundation. His 2012 book, A Year Up, is a New York Times best seller.

AMERA HASSAN, MINNEAPOLIS, MN Amera Hassan is a previous National Jefferson Awards Think Big Team member and current medical student at the University of Minnesota who has been engaged with Multiplying Good ever since she helped found a local Students In Action team at her high school. As a first generation Muslim Egyptian American, Amera grew up familiar with disparities, whether in her home here or abroad, and hoped for a day when she would be equipped to make a difference. She hoped this day would come as a physician, but the day came much sooner in the form of Multiplying Good which inspired her to immerse herself in service at a young age. Eager to get to her finish line, Amera began medical school at the age of 20 where she is currently studying, hopeful to become an emergency medicine physician, an advocate to her patients, and a mentor to students entering the field.

HON. DEVAL PATRICK, BOSTON, MA Mr. Patrick serves as Co-Director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and a professor of practice on the faculty. He is also a Senior Advisor to Bain Capital and co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, a progressive political action committee. He is the founder and, from April 2015 to December 2019, was Managing Partner of Bain Capital Double Impact, a growth equity fund that invests in commercial businesses for both competitive financial returns and positive social impact. From January 2007 to January 2015, he served as Governor of Massachusetts. He has been a senior executive in two Fortune 50 companies, a partner in two Boston law firms, and by appointment of President Bill Clinton, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the United States Justice Department. He is a Rockefeller Fellow, a Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute, and the author of two books. Mr. Patrick earned an AB cum laude from Harvard College and a JD from Harvard Law School. In addition to American Well, he serves on the boards of Global Blood Therapeutics, where he serves on the audit and nominating and governance committees; Cerevel Therapeutics, where he serves on the compensation committee; Toast Inc., where he chairs the nominating and governance committee; and Twilio, where he serves on the compensation committee.

DEAN STEPHENS, CHARLESTON, SC The progression to a Multiplying Good Board of Selector member is a natural one for Dean Stephens. In 2015 while serving as the main anchor at WCIV-TV in Charleston, SC. Dean led the station’s partnership with what was then called the Jefferson Awards Foundation by producing monthly segments on non-profits making a difference in a three county wide viewing area. Dean’s stories covered a wide range of non-profits and the people who founded them. From a grandmother who makes weighted blankets and gives them away for free to children with disabilities, to a college student who started her own non-profit focused on bullying after she attempted to take her life in high school and a firefighter who created a non-profit which deals with domestic violence following the murder of his mother and 4 siblings. Living by the mantra of “We must give away what was so freely given to us,” Dean’s life was changed through the hundreds of people he met telling stories of those who give unconditionally through their non-profits in the Lowcountry. Dean transitioned from the news business in September of 2021 and was presented the opportunity to become the Executive Director of a co-working space for non-profits in downtown Charleston. Many of his Jefferson Award winners now call The Ripple Fund home as they continue to Multiply Good in Charleston and beyond. Dean started a podcast called Say Your Story with Dean Stephens as he uses a different platform to share the stories of the non-profits that operate out of the Ripple workspace. Dean and his wife Caroline are the proud parents of three boys Jack, Charlie and Sam and he is thrilled to continue his long-lasting relationship with Multiplying Good.

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that believes in the power of service to others to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. To learn more, visit MultiplyingGood.org or follow Multiplying Good on Facebook.

