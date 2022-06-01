Acumera Expands Services and Market Reach by Acquiring Netsurion’s Secure Edge Networking

AUSTIN, Texas and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumera , a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for edge computing, network operations, visualization and security, today announced its acquisition of Netsurion’s Secure Edge Networking business. Under the agreement, Acumera will acquire Netsurion’s all-in-one managed networking, resilience, compliance and security solution, as well as the development staff, expertise and support personnel associated with Secure Edge Networking. The transaction was finalized today, and the terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.



Netsurion’s Secure Edge Networking delivers superior agility and visibility to multi-location network environments. It is an award-winning solution, recently earning Gold in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards’ “Best Cybersecurity Solution for Retail” category. The comprehensive solution reduces business risk by providing a team of experts to monitor and respond to network threats through its 24x7 Network Operations Center (NOC). This, coupled with Secure Edge Networking’s PCI DSS compliance management tools and always-on connectivity, will now be a part of Acumera’s multi-location solution suite. The acquisition will complement Acumera’s robust, scalable platform that provides a full suite of edge computing workloads for security, monitoring, management, analytics and loyalty programs.

“Acumera expanded significantly in the retail and hospitality markets earlier this year with the addition of Acumera’s Reliant Platform. With the acquisition of Netsurion’s Secure Edge Networking, we now lead the industry in both edge computing and secure edge networking in those markets,” said Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera. “Acumera customers will benefit from enhanced capabilities for Secure Edge Networking and we will bring existing Netsurion customers a broader range of edge computing solutions and applications to make their businesses more efficient.”

During the acquisition process, Acumera and Netsurion will collaborate to ensure that the transition is seamless for existing customers.

“Customer and partner satisfaction is paramount for both Netsurion and Acumera,” said Jason Graf, VP of product management for Secure Edge Networking at Netsurion. “The entire Secure Edge Networking team and I will be moving over to Acumera. Customers can be confident that their networks will not only remain secure, but they will also now have the option to add business workload productivity tools to their repertoire.”

Kevin Watson, Netsurion’s CEO, said, “We are glad to see our Secure Edge Networking solution transfer into Acumera’s capable hands. There is a natural synergy there. This strategic move allows our retail, Point-of-Sale (POS), restaurant and hospitality customers to enhance their network capabilities and compliance strategy with Acumera’s leading edge computing solutions. The combination of resources serves as a force multiplier for Acumera’s business.”

Going forward, Netsurion aims to focus on its rapidly growing Managed Threat Protection solution in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market and expand its partner program as a master Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) to IT service providers.

About Acumera

Customer-centric innovation is reshaping business, and your challenge is to anticipate needs and drive immediate solutions. Acumera enables you to extend your infrastructure to confidently deliver new customer experiences - every time, everywhere. Whether you have 10 locations or 10,000+, Acumera’s combination of edge computing, networking, security, and 24/7 support gives you the flexibility to manage and scale your distributed networks while unlocking unlimited possibilities for innovation. As network security leaders and edge originators, Acumera combines the immediacy of localized computing with the power of the cloud, enabling real-time computation to deliver value to your business. Learn more at acumera.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion's Managed Threat Protection includes our 24x7 SOC that operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture so you can confidently focus on your core business.



Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and a Top 25 Global MSSP. Learn more at www.netsurion.com.

