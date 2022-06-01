Observing Pride Month With Arts, Culture, and Fun in The Palm Beaches this June

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County supports and celebrates the LGBTQ community by showcasing artists and events year-round in The Palm Beaches. June is a special time to highlight the extraordinary contributions of the LGBTQ community during Pride Month.

From festivals to parades, and family-friendly activities, please find below a selection of arts and culture events to enjoy during Pride Month in The Palm Beaches. For more information about June events in Palm Beach County, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Compass Community Center (West Palm Beach): Serving the LGBTQ+ community in Palm Beach County for nearly 35 years, this June the Compass Community Center is pleased to host Pride Month-specific events in addition to their ongoing LGBTQ+ community events. 20th Annual Stonewall Ball (West Palm Beach): Saturday, June 25 at The Cox Science Center and Aquarium. The evening includes food and drinks, a silent auction, live entertainment, an awards ceremony, dancing, and more. The purpose of Stonewall Ball is to raise funds to sustain programs and operations for the Compass Community Center. Funds raised support the LGBTQ+ community with programs such as: HIV/AIDS Insurance premium and co-pay programs and peer-support groups, youth groups and activities, transgender resources and support, free mental health services, and cultural competency trainings for government agencies, corporations, and small businesses. Find more information here. Out and About LBGTQ+ Women’s Walk (Palm Beach Gardens): An inclusive group for all LGBTQ+ women to get outside and walk together at Frenchman’s Forest Preserve in Palm Beach Gardens on June 4 at 9:30 am. It is a relaxed, social atmosphere to enjoy the outdoors and meet new friends in Palm Beach County. Find more information here. Pride Lights (West Palm Beach): Enjoy a rainbow of lights on June 1 celebrating Pride month at the Centennial Fountain, Nancy Graham Centennial Park, Citizens Building, Palm Beach Dramaworks Marquee, and the Brightline Station in downtown West Palm Beach. Find more information here. Pride On The Block (West Palm Beach): Pride on the Block is an annual Pride celebration and fundraiser in downtown West Palm Beach on June 4 from 1 pm-10 pm. It’s raising funds for Transpire Help, a nonprofit serving the LGBTQ+ community in Palm Beach County. Contributions directly help LGBTQ+ individuals access addiction treatment services, trans-affirming healthcare, housing, and more. The event includes live entertainment, drag shows, youth activities, artist exhibits, and vendors. More information is available here.

Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): The Norton Museum of Art will host Pride Night at Art After Dark on Friday, June 10, 5-10 pm. The 70's themed evening celebrates the LGBTQ community and includes special performances, art-making activities and is in partnership with Compass LGBTQ Community Center. Ticket information can be found here.

The Square (West Palm Beach): The Square in West Palm Beach is hosting a two-day diversity and family celebration open to the public on June 18 and 19. Activities include cooking, writing and art classes honoring the community's diverse talent, writers, and artistic influences, a drag story time with Compass Center, and a pop-up market. More information can be found here.

